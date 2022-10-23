‘There’s Only One King’: Pakistan Fans Shower Love On Virat Kohli After Unbelievable Knock

Melbourne: IND vs PAK, the mother of all battles, the biggest cricketing rivalry in the world, how come a match between these two teams be dull? After so much hype and buzz ahead of the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan, the fans couldn’t have asked for a better game of cricket between these two arch-rivals.

Chasing a target of 160, Pakistan rattled India early with quick wickets, reducing them to 31-4. Things looked gloomy for India but at the other end was Virat Kohli, King Kohli as many say, and the veteran once again showed why he is known as the GOAT of cricket.

Kohli struggled for three years and didn’t score a century between 2019 and 2022, however, the century against Afghanistan in Asia Cup broke the shackles, and after watching Kohli bat at MCG today, one can truly say that ‘Virat Kohli is back.’

Kohli played almost run a ball till the 15th over and set up the chase, as he usually does. With 54 needed of the last four overs, Virat cut loose and left the Pakistan players and fans stunned. Kohli whacked Haris Rauf for back to back sixes in the penultimate over to bring the equation down to 16 off the last over.

With 13 off the last 4 over, Kohli once again send the ball over the fence to almost seal the game. R Ashwin completed the formalities with a single of the final ball. Phew, what a game it was and it has given us the glimpses of unimaginable prowess of Virat Kohli. Kohli finished with a score of 82 off 53 balls.

While Indian fans hailed Virat Kohli, despite losing the game, Pakistan fans were also not behind to applaud King Kohli.

Congratulations to you, your country and team India. Kohli is a world class player like you. Love from Pakistan ?? Asif Khan (@asifdegr8) October 23, 2022

@imVkohli, what a terrific display of skills and temperament! That partnership with @hardikpandya7 changed the game. Spectacular win for India against the arch-rivals, Pakistan. Great start to the World Cup. Well done #TeamIndia #IndvsPak Haseen Khan (@haseen_khan01) October 23, 2022

Great fight Pakistan! Well Played India & Virat Kohli! BTW wo no ball nahi thi … #PakVsInd Malik Asfand Bhachar (@asfand_ayaz) October 23, 2022

since 2012 #ViratKohli? has been chasing the games like a king. It’s 2022, he never failed! Go and watch India vs Australia (2016), India vs Pakistan (2012) you will get to know who the king was back in time and still is! There’s only 1 king and it’s VIRAT KOHLI? #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/1p5sfECWdu zain rohaan (@28Notorious) October 23, 2022