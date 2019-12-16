Former India batsman Aakash Chopra joined in the chorus of voices to express resentment over the severe treatment meted out to students of Jamia Millia Islamia who were were injured in police lathi charge during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which turned violent on Sunday evening.

“Deeply disturbing visuals from educational institutions across the country. Teary eyed. They are one of us. These kids are the future of this country. We don’t make India great by silencing their voices with the use of force. You’ll only turn them against India,” Chopra, a former India opener, wrote in a tweet on Monday.

“Political blame game will go on forever but I and our country is concerned about the students of #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest,” former India allrounder Irfan Pathan had said on Twitter.

Delhi Police on Sunday evening entered the Jamia campus after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent. They resorted to tear gas shelling and lathi charge inside the campus after tensions erupted in Sarai Juleina and Mathura Road earlier on Sunday.

DTC buses and a fire tender were set on fire in New Friends Colony after which police restored to lathi charge and tear gas shelling.

Delhi Police have, however, denied reports of entering the university campus.

As protests by students against the new citizenship law engulf various parts of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tried to assuage concerns and said the legislation does not affect any citizen of any religion in the country.

In a series of tweets, Modi said groups with vested interests cannot be allowed to “divide and create disturbances in the country”.

“I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India,” he said.