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THESE two Delhi Capitals stars achieve major milestones against KKR in IPL 2026, they are…

Star players from Delhi Capitals achieve big feat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 24, 2026, 09:51 PM IST

Published On May 24, 2026, 09:51 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 24, 2026, 09:51 PM IST

Axar Patel and KL Rahul achieve great records vs KKR

Star DC players achieves great records against KKR in IPL 2026

DC vs KKR IPL 2026: The match no. 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) and Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. This match is the final game of the league stage as we get the top four teams of the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Manish Pandey, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya(w), Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Saurabh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi

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Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi

Also Read: IPL 2026: Jofra Archer’s all-round brilliance confirms Rajasthan Royals’ fourth spot in playoffs

KL Rahul’s explosive knock gives Delhi Capitals strong start against KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul and Abishek Porel began the innings and showed their attacking intent at the beginning, which put little pressure on the KKR bowling attack. Both reflected their attacking approach and smashed some brilliant boundaries. Abishek Porel scored 22 runs off 18 balls, including four. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals key player, KL Rahul continued his impressive form throughout the season and produced an innings of 60 runs off 30 balls. In his knock, he smashed five fours and four sixes.

Each batter got a good start in the innings as the young star batter, Sahil Parakh, also took the bowling attack into the charge and smashed impressive boundaries. Later on, captain, Axar Patel backed up his confidence and played an innings of 39 runs off 25 balls, including three fours and two sixes.

KL Rahul and Axar Patel achieve major milestone against KKR

During the innings, Delhi Capitals star players, Axar Patel and KL Rahul achieved a huge feat in the final league stage match of the tournament. KL Rahul smashed a half century. With this impressive batting performance, KL Rahul achieved the record of most fifties in an IPL season as a wicketkeeper. Rahul had scored five fifties in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Meanwhile, captain Axar Patel also achieved a great feat in his career. He completed his 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Well, Delhi Capitals had a great batting performance as they post 203 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets and gave a total of 204 runs to Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR have the chance to finish their season in style as they are playing in at their home ground.

Also Read: Big jolt for Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR as Matheesha Pathirana is ruled out of IPL 2026, his replacement will be…

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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