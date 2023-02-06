They Are Refusing To Go To Hell: Venkatesh Prasad's Savage Reply To Javed Miandad's 'India Can Go To Hell' Remark

Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad lashed out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding their current stand on the ongoing rift regarding the Asia Cup 2023 with PCB. In his controversial remark he even told India to go to hell, a sattement which is receiving tons of lash out from fans.

Jay Shah, secretary of the BCCI, previously stated that India will not be traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and will advocate for a different venue. Ramiz Raja, then-chairman of the PCB, was offended by the statement, and he retaliated against the BCCI by stating that Pakistan will boycott the World Cup in India if their team does not come to Pakistan.

The new PCB chief, Najam Sethi opted for the same resort and stated that Pakistan will consider opting out of the World Cup in India if India does not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

Javed Miandad was unimpressed with India's take and said "India can go to hell if they don't want to come to Pakistan to play cricket (Maine toh pehle bhi kaha tha agar nahi aana to bhaad mein jaaye. Humein koi farak nahi padta). I've always backed Pakistan. And you know that I don't leave spare India whenever an issue arises. But the thing is we need to look at our part. And we should fight for it. We don't care because we are getting to host our cricket. This is ICC's job. If ICC can't control this there's no use of the governing body. They need to implement similar rules for every team. If teams like these don't come, they should be debarred. (India hoga, apne liye hoga. Hamare liye nahi hai)."

However, India legend Venkatesh Prasad has come up with a savage reply to Miandad's comment about BCCI's decision. He took twitter and wrote "But they are refusing to go to hell :)"

Fans are hyped with Prasad's reply and said that it is the perfect reply to such remarks.