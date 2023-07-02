'They Cut 2 Frames So That Ball Misses Stump': Saeed Ajmal Reinstigates Controversy Around Sachin Tendulkar's Overturned LBW From 2011 World Cup

Updated: July 2, 2023 2:46 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Pakistan will play in India for the first time since 2016 with the 2023 ODI World Cup in October-November. Pakistan last visited India during the T20 World Cup, and on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India will take on their archrivals in a much-awaited clash. Except for 2007, when both teams were eliminated in the group stage, the two nations have played each other in the ODI World Cup in every edition since 1992, with India winning all of them.

Pakistan last participated in the ODI World Cup in India back in 2011, when they suffered a loss in the semi-finals. However, the match was not devoid of drama or controversy, with Sachin Tendulkar's LBW decision remaining one of the game's most talked-about decisions for years to come.

Ian Gould gave Tendulkar LBW out in the eleventh over of the match but he reviewed it and the replay showed the ball contributed line yet missed the leg-stump. Everyone in Pakistan and Ajmal spoke against the decision.

"I don't know how the television replays showed my delivery turning towards the leg side because I had bowled an arm ball and it went straight," Ajmal had said after reaching Lahore following the loss in the semis.

Ajmal Addresses Tendulkar's Overturned LBW It appears that the former Pakistan spinner is still upset over the decision even though it has been more than 12 years and once again made a controversial remark on it.