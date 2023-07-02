Advertisement

'They Cut 2 Frames So That Ball Misses Stump': Saeed Ajmal Reinstigates Controversy Around Sachin Tendulkar's Overturned LBW From 2011 World Cup

Saeed Ajmal once again fires at the Sachin Tendulkar's overturned LBW decision from 2011 World Cup

'They Cut 2 Frames So That Ball Misses Stump': Saeed Ajmal Reinstigates Controversy Around Sachin Tendulkar's Overturned LBW From 2011 World Cup
Updated: July 2, 2023 2:46 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Pakistan will play in India for the first time since 2016 with the 2023 ODI World Cup in October-November. Pakistan last visited India during the T20 World Cup, and on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India will take on their archrivals in a much-awaited clash. Except for 2007, when both teams were eliminated in the group stage, the two nations have played each other in the ODI World Cup in every edition since 1992, with India winning all of them.

Pakistan last participated in the ODI World Cup in India back in 2011, when they suffered a loss in the semi-finals. However, the match was not devoid of drama or controversy, with Sachin Tendulkar's LBW decision remaining one of the game's most talked-about decisions for years to come.

Ian Gould gave Tendulkar LBW out in the eleventh over of the match but he reviewed it and the replay showed the ball contributed line yet missed the leg-stump. Everyone in Pakistan and Ajmal spoke against the decision.

"I don't know how the television replays showed my delivery turning towards the leg side because I had bowled an arm ball and it went straight," Ajmal had said after reaching Lahore following the loss in the semis.

Ajmal Addresses Tendulkar's Overturned LBW

It appears that the former Pakistan spinner is still upset over the decision even though it has been more than 12 years and once again made a controversial remark on it.

"We played the 2011 World Cup, you must remember the incident with Sachin Tendulkar. The LBW decision that was overturned. The controversy about it is still going on. It was out. Both, umpire and I knew it was out. They had cut two frames to make it look like ball missed the stumps. Otherwise, it would've hit the stumps in the middle," Ajmal said on the Nadir Ali Podcast.

Also Read

More News ›
'They Cut 2 Frames So That Ball Misses Stump': Saeed Ajmal Reinstigates Controversy Around Sachin Tendulkar's Overturned LBW From 2011 World Cup
'Win ODI World Cup For Virat Kohli Like We Did For Sachin Tendulkar' - Virender Sehwag To Team India
Sachin Tendulkar Lashes Out At Team India For Leaving Out R Ashwin From WTC Final
Top 10 Richest Cricketers And Their Net Worth
Top 10 Richest Cricketers And Their Net Worth
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: NEP vs UAE Play-off match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score ...

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs SL Super Sixes - 4 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Upda...

Live Updates | Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Super Sixes, Match 4, Cricket Live Score: Sean Williams, Ryan Burl Out; ZIM In HUGE Trouble | Full Scorecard

Live Updates | Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Qual...

Live Updates | Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Cricket Live Score, July 2nd: Nepal On Top After UAE Lose 4 Wickets | FULL SCORECARD

Live Updates | Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Cr...

Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon Criticises Suggestions He Went Out To Bat To Possibly Avail Concussion Sub

Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon Criticises Suggestions He Went Out T...

Advertisement