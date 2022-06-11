‘They Don’t Know My Emotions For Bengal cricket’- Manoj Tiwary Hits Back at Critics

Bengaluru: Manoj Tiwary hit a brilliant century to take Bengal into the semifinals of the ongoing 2020-21 Ranji Trophy. The Bengal cricket team reached the last four of the tournament on the basis of the first-innings lead against Jharkhand.

Their quarterfinal match ended in a draw on Friday which took Bengal to the last four of the tournament. The possibility of a result ended when Bengal decided to bat a second time on the fourth day despite a lead of 475 runs. The play ended early on the final day when Bengal were 318 for 7 in their second innings and both teams decided to shake hands.

Tiwary’s innings of 136 on the inconsequential fifth day was a big positive for Bengal ahead of their semifinal. Tiwary, who is also a minister in the West Bengal government, had also scored 73 in the first innings. Apart from him, there were valuable contributions from other Bengal batters such as Shahbaz Ahmed (46), Anustup Majumdar (38) and Abhishek Porel (34).

After one of the most important innings of his career, Tiwary hit back at his critics, who questioned his commitment. He stated, “I have always given 100 percent for my Bengal. The only thing I regret is not winning Ranji Trophy for my team as I had played three finals for Bengal. This time I have motivated myself with the same hunger and made necessary adjustments and sacrifices to reach the goal.”

Tiwary remarked, “Life’s never easy, it will have problems and you’ll have to fight through it. There’s planning as it’s not easy when you are balancing two roles. This was one of the times when I needed to prove to myself.”

“When people question about me playing for Bengal after entering the ministry, they don’t know about my emotions and feelings for Bengal cricket. My dream was to play for Bengal when I started playing cricket, when I finally got the chance, I wanted to win Ranji Trophy for this team and wanted to contribute my best,” Tiwary concluded.