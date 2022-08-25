Dubai: Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan claimed that it would be tough for him to bowl to the star batter of India Virat Kohli, Pakistan fame batter Babar Azam and Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup but he is looking forward to it.

The famous spinner also revealed that he takes pleasure in bowling against top-class batters and the bowler could be punished if he bowls even a single loose delivery to these players.

While speaking with Pakistani journalist Sawera Pasha on her YouTube channel Rashid said, “As a bowler, you always wait for an opportunity to bowl to world-class batters. You get extra motivation when you ball to those players. I really enjoy bowling to the likes of Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. They give you a tough time and don’t let you relax.

In the interview, Rashid spoke about the dew in UAE being an important factor in T20 World Cup last year. He mentioned that his team did practice in the night and did not get much dew at the venue. He is hoping for the same condition throughout the event. “Players from our squad have practised at late nights too, and they haven’t found much dew at the venue. I hope that it remains the same during the matches too, as being a spinner, you don’t want dew to be there because it makes a lot of difference. I hope the contest is fair for everyone”, the talented bowler said.

This year it’s the 15th edition of the Asia Cup which will take place in UAE from 27th August. This continental cricket event will be held in the T20 format and six teams will clash with each other to win the Asia Cup 2022.