They Want Me To Get Out: Jadeja Gives Hilarious Response When Asked About His Batting Position

New Delhi: MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals in a one-sided affair at the IPL 2023 match on May 10.

During the match, Ravindra Jadeja put on an incredible performance with both the bat and the ball. The 34-year-old picked up one wicket and also scored 21 runs in 16 balls and helped CSK defeat DC by 27 runs.

During a post-match interview, Jadeja opened up about his batting position in the team and how the fans react to his performances. When asked about his batting position, he said that he prefer to stick to his current position as he believes that if the team is winning, he is happy, his individual performance does not matter.

As a spinner, feels good when the ball is turning and holding. We practice here, we know what's the ideal length and pace. The visiting team needs time to adapt. We are taking advantage of the home conditions."

"Everyone's doing their job. We are doing a good job collectively. (On batting higher) I keep hearing Mahi bhai's chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy."