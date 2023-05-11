They Want Me To Get Out: Jadeja Gives Hilarious Response When Asked About His Batting Position
Ravindra Jadeja revealed why he won't be batting higher up the order for CSK
New Delhi: MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals in a one-sided affair at the IPL 2023 match on May 10.
During the match, Ravindra Jadeja put on an incredible performance with both the bat and the ball. The 34-year-old picked up one wicket and also scored 21 runs in 16 balls and helped CSK defeat DC by 27 runs.
During a post-match interview, Jadeja opened up about his batting position in the team and how the fans react to his performances. When asked about his batting position, he said that he prefer to stick to his current position as he believes that if the team is winning, he is happy, his individual performance does not matter.
As a spinner, feels good when the ball is turning and holding. We practice here, we know what's the ideal length and pace. The visiting team needs time to adapt. We are taking advantage of the home conditions."
"Everyone's doing their job. We are doing a good job collectively. (On batting higher) I keep hearing Mahi bhai's chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy."
Ravindra Jadeja said, "if I come to bat early, they all chant 'Mahi Mahi' and pray to see MS Dhoni, they all will wait for me to get out (laughs)". pic.twitter.com/Nr3UjyQfOm
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 10, 2023
MS Dhoni Opens Up About His Batting Position For CSK
Many former cricketers also urged the MS Dhoni to promote himself in the batting order. Whereas during his post-match interview with Murali Kartik he clearly stated the reason behind why he chooses to bat in the lower-order for the side despite his aggressive hitting form.
"That's what my job is, I told them, 'this is what I'm supposed to do. Don't make me run a lot'," Dhoni told Kartik in the post-match presentation ceremony, drawing immense cheer from the crowd present at the stadium.
"It has been working. Others are doing their job, and I've told them that this is what I need to do. So, happy to contribute to whatever deliveries I'm getting. Accordingly, I'm practising also. What I may get in the game is what I actually practice, so it helps me perform," the CSK captain further said.
