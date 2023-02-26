They Will Falter: R Ashwin's Blunt Verdict On England's Bazzball Approach

England's new Bazball approach in Test cricket has yielded remarkable results for the Ben Stokes-led side. England have blown away teams with their aggressive gameplay that has seen them win 10 of their last 11 Tests. New Zealand was one of the big challenges for England and they came out with flying colours, winning the first Test by 267 runs.

A lot of analysis has been done on England's Bazball approach and if they can be successful playing such a way in the long run. Ace India spinner R Ashwin feels that England need to respect the conditions because if they play the same way in every game, they will falter at some point.

"We now have a concept called Bazball. England is playing high-paced Test match cricket. They want to play a certain style of cricket. But in certain types of wicket, when you try and attack every ball, you will falter. There are both advantages and disadvantages to this approach," Ashwin said.

"Some will ask instead of defending and getting all out for 100, I will slog it out and get all out for 140. We will only know when the game pans out that the approach works or not. Sometimes, on the wicket, conditions need to be respected. If you respect the pitch and play accordingly, the pitch will also respect you. If you respect the pitch, it will pay you dividends," the veteran spinner explained.

Ashwin has been India's go to bowler in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy between India and Australia. The off-spinner has taken 14 wickets in two matches. He along with Ravindra Jadeja (17 wickets) has tormented the Aussies, leading India to wins in the first two Tests.