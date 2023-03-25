They're Kind Of A Dad's Army: Matthew Hayden Raises Concern On The Role Of MS Dhoni And Ambati Rayudu In CSK

CSK's disastrous performance in the IPL 2022 under the captaincy of Ravindra Jadeja has raised significant concerns about the team's strategy.

New Delhi: Four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings are undeniably one of the most loved teams of the IPL. Whereas other IPL franchises generally focus on bagging more and more youngsters to strengthen their teams, CSK has a different vision, as they prefer experienced players in their squad, and this strategy has worked very well for them.

Amid this, former Australian batter Matthew Hayden is concerned about the role and impact their senior players like MS Dhoni, and Ambati Rayudu are bringing up in the game.

"They have had this for a little is that they're kind of a Dad's Army - a tagline that they seem to have received. This year is a little bit the same as well. MS Dhoni is of an age like Ambati Rayudu where they need to be key players, not just have the potential as team leaders. So those two key players in particular, with that age of their side, will it be experienced, or will it be a decline of CSK?"

However, CSK had brought a change in their 'Dad's Army' strategy after their fall down in the previous IPL season as they finished at the second bottom spot of the points table, losing 10 of the 14 league matches they played.