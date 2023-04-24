They’re Trying To Give Me A Farewell: MS Dhoni Thanks Eden Crowd For Supporting CSK Against KKR

CSK skipper MS Dhoni thanked fans gathered in large numbers at the Eden Gardens on Sunday for supporting Chennai.

New Delhi: IPL 2023 new table toppers Chennai Super Kings were up against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 33 on Sunday (April 23) at the Eden Gardens. Riding on brilliant fifties from top-order batters Devon Conway, Ajiknya Rahane, and Shivam Dube, CSK posted a record total of 235 runs on the board and then, in return, restricted the hosts to 186 for eight to seal the deal by 49 runs. For CSK, Rahane top-scored by making an unbeaten 71 runs from 29 balls, whereas Conway made a contribution of 56 runs from 40 balls and Dube made 50 off just 21 balls. The win on Sunday was CSK's fifth in seven matches played this year, and with a total of 10 points, they move to the No. 1 position in the IPL 2023 points table.

The ongoing IPL season is most likely to be Dhoni's last appearance in the IPL, and so a large number of fans gathered at the Eden Gardens came out to support CSK instead of local side KKR, which usually has a huge fan following. And seeing the sea of yellow jerseys at Kolkata's iconic stadium, Dhoni expressed his gratitude for the fans by saying that they were trying to give him a farewell.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after CSK's win, the 41-year-old said, "I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd."

Dhoni was full of praise for CSK's bowlers and reserved big words of praise for them by saying they have got the job done by putting in collective efforts in the last few matches, and as a result, they have moved to the top of the points table.