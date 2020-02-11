After successful trials conducted during India vs West Indies series in December last year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to introduce front foot no-ball technology at the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia later this month. This will be the first time when ICC will take the help of third umpire and technology at a major cricket tournament.

The third umpire will monitor the front foot landing position after each ball and communicate to the on-field umpire if the delivery was a ‘no-ball’.

The on-field umpires have been instructed not to call any front foot no-balls unless advised to do so by the third umpire, although they will be responsible for calling all other types of no-ball on the field.

During India vs West Indies limited-overs series, the technology was trialled across 12 matches. During the series, 4717 balls were bowled and 13 no balls (0.28% of deliveries) were called. All deliveries were judged accurately.

Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager Cricket said: “Cricket has an excellent track record of introducing technology to support the decision making of our match officials and I’m confident that this technology will reduce the small number of front foot no-ball errors at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.”

“No balls are difficult for umpires to call accurately, and even though the percentage of deliveries that are no balls is low, it is important to call them correctly. Since we first trialed this concept in the ODI series between England and Pakistan in 2016 the technology has improved significantly, enabling us to introduce it cost-effectively, and with minimum impact on the flow of the game.” PTI PDS PDS PDS

Defending champions Australia will face India in the tournament opener in Sydney on February 21.