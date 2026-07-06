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THIS 800kg beast forced a cricket match to be abandoned, reason will shock you

An 800kg bull stormed onto the cricket field, forcing officials to abandon the match between Burnopfield Cricket Club and Hetton Lyons. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 06, 2026, 01:30 PM IST

Published On Jul 06, 2026, 01:30 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 06, 2026, 01:30 PM IST

800kg Bull Forces Cricket Match Abandonment

800kg Bull Forces Cricket Match Abandonment

Cricket is a sport which is known for its surprising, shocking and intense moments. Over the years, many great players have emerged to write history.

In cricket, we have witnessed some of the most intense and exciting games. Not only this, there are also some of the matches which have been called off or abandoned due to rain, poor weather, light problems etc. Recently, there was a match playing between Burnopfield Cricket Club and Hetton Lyons in the North East Premier League.

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From laughter to panic: How an 800kg bull ended a cricket match

The match was going with the flow, the match was called out. Guess what, the reason will shock you. Basically, the reason behind the abandonment of the match was a bull. Yes, you saw it right, because of a bull, the match between Burnopfield Cricket Club and Hetton Lyons was called off.

Well, it’s time to understand the full scenario. The 800kg bull entered the ground and rushed to the players in the middle of the game. According to a report, the bull escaped from a farm and traveled almost 1.6km to mess up the whole game. The situation got so worse that the police had to interfere in this matter.

Meanwhile, Burnopfield club director Martin Oswell opened up about the whole situation that happened at the match time. He said the situation was fun at the starting point. But, it got worse with time as the bull was not leaving the ground.

At first it was quite novel, it was quite funny, but we never thought it was going to impact on our game being abandoned. We couldn’t get rid of it. There was no chance that the game was going to restart before the cut-off time,” he said.

The farmer who owned the bull arrived at the ground and tried at first to sort of cajole it and get it into a pen, but it failed. The bull was very frightened, it was spooked. Two farmers tried to stop the bull and it actually hit one of them. He was OK but I mean the beast probably weighed about 800kg. It was a juvenile bull, incredibly fit, athletic, quite frankly, it was quite dangerous,” he added.

Also Read: Sanjay Manjrekar questions selectors after Sanju Samson’s shock omission against England, says ‘Are you kidding me…’

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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