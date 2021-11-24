<strong>Viral News</strong>: Rahul Dravid, the former Indian cricketer, also referred to as 'The Wall' by his fans is one of the most loved players of India. Back in the 90s, Mr. Dependable was the unassuming king of many a desi girl's hearts, and millions of young women swooned over him. Even now, Dravid's shy and quiet personality appeals to millions of women and one of them is actress Richa Chadha. <p></p> <p></p>According to a report by Times of India, Chadha revealed that Rahul Dravid was her first love. The actress made this confession while she was promoting her upcoming cricket-themed show Inside Edge. During the conversation, she revealed that she has never been a big fan of cricket, however Rahul Dravid was the reason why she would remain glued to the television set whenever a cricket match was broadcast on television. <p></p> <p></p>In an interview, she said, "During my younger days I was not a big fan of cricket. Yes, my brother used to play cricket. There were times when I would watch the game on TV. I loved watching Rahul Dravid play the game. Jab woh phase-out hone lage I literally stopped following the game (When he started moving towards his retirement, I literally stopped following the game. My first mohabbat is Rahul Dravid (My first love is Rahul Dravid)." <p></p><div id="block-system-main" class="block block-system"> <p></p><div class="block-inner"> <p></p><div class="content"> <p></p><div id="node-147027" class="node node-article clearfix"> <p></p><div class="content"> <p></p><div class="field field-name-body field-type-text-with-summary field-label-hidden"> <p></p><div class="field-items"> <p></p><div class="field-item even"> <p></p> <p></p>Dravid just took over as Team India's head coach, after the tenure of former head coach Ravi Shastri came to an end with the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Now that Dravid is back in action, the actress says that her interest in the game has returned. <p></p> <p></p>"I am going to start following the game once again now," she says. <p></p> <p></p>On the work front, Richa has been busy with her new production company, which she started with Ali Fazal, named 'Pushing Buttons'. They both have been working on various film projects, which will be announced soon by them. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div id="block-block-68" class="block block-block"> <p></p><div class="block-inner"> <p></p><div class="content"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div id="block-block-29" class="block block-block"> <p></p><div class="block-inner"> <p></p><div class="content"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div id="block-block-8" class="block block-block col-lg-12 nopadding"> <p></p><div class="block-inner"> <p></p><div class="content"> <p></p><div id="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails" class=" trc_related_container trc_spotlight_widget trc_elastic trc_elastic_thumbnails-m " data-placement-name="Mid Article Thumbnails"> <p></p><div class="trc_rbox_container"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div id="trc_wrapper_40474" class="trc_rbox thumbnails-m trc-content-sponsored "> <p></p><div id="trc_header_40474" class="trc_rbox_header trc_rbox_border_elm"> <p></p><div class="trc_header_ext"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>