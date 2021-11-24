Viral News: Rahul Dravid, the former Indian cricketer, also referred to as ‘The Wall’ by his fans is one of the most loved players of India. Back in the 90s, Mr. Dependable was the unassuming king of many a desi girl’s hearts, and millions of young women swooned over him. Even now, Dravid’s shy and quiet personality appeals to millions of women and one of them is actress Richa Chadha.

According to a report by Times of India, Chadha revealed that Rahul Dravid was her first love. The actress made this confession while she was promoting her upcoming cricket-themed show Inside Edge. During the conversation, she revealed that she has never been a big fan of cricket, however Rahul Dravid was the reason why she would remain glued to the television set whenever a cricket match was broadcast on television.

In an interview, she said, “During my younger days I was not a big fan of cricket. Yes, my brother used to play cricket. There were times when I would watch the game on TV. I loved watching Rahul Dravid play the game. Jab woh phase-out hone lage I literally stopped following the game (When he started moving towards his retirement, I literally stopped following the game. My first mohabbat is Rahul Dravid (My first love is Rahul Dravid).”