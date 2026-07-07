‘This city changed my life’: AB de Villiers opens up on his special bond with Bengaluru and RCB fans

Former South Africa legend AB de Villiers has opened up on his deep bond with Bengaluru, saying the city changed his life and gave him some of the most memorable moments of his cricket career. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru star said the bond he shares with the city and its fans is something he will always treasure.

AB de Villiers says Bengaluru changed his life

Speaking to TOI, de Villiers described Bengaluru as the city that will always be closest to his heart.

“Bengaluru is closest to my heart and will always remain that way,” de Villiers said. “It’s the city that changed my life, so it will always have a special place in my heart.”

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The South African great joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2011 after spending three seasons with the Delhi franchise. Over the next 11 years, he became one of the biggest icons in IPL history and one of the most loved overseas players in India.

RCB fans made him feel at home from day one

De Villiers said he settled into life in Bengaluru almost immediately after joining the franchise and quickly felt the love of the fans.

“Bengaluru is a very special city. It had an enormous impact on my life. When I joined RCB in 2011, I immediately felt at home. It didn’t take long for the crowd to get behind me.”

Virat Kohli and de Villiers were one of the most successful batting partnerships in IPL history. Even though RCB had to wait years for their maiden IPL title, the South African remained one of the franchise’s most celebrated players.

Childhood dream came true at Chinnaswamy Stadium

The 41-year-old recalled the emotional moment when he first heard fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium chanting his name.

“Hearing them chant my name was one of those moments I’d dreamed about as a child,” he said.

“When I was six or seven years old, I used to hit tennis balls around the garage imagining myself playing in front of huge crowds.”

“The first time the Bengaluru crowd started chanting my name, it felt like a light bulb switched on. I thought, ‘This is exactly what I dreamed about.'”

According to de Villiers, that special relationship with Bengaluru grew stronger with every season before eventually extending across the whole of India.

“That connection with Bengaluru was immediate. The connection with India as a whole developed even further over the following years, especially around 2015 and 2016. But Bengaluru was where it all began.”

‘I’m simply grateful,’ says de Villiers

Despite retiring from the IPL, de Villiers continues to enjoy immense popularity among Indian cricket fans. Reflecting on that affection, he admitted he has never fully understood why supporters connected with him so strongly.

“Honestly, I never really understood it. All I know is that it was incredibly special,” he said.

“India has a deep love for cricket and for competition. I think people appreciate players who compete with passion and genuine joy.”

“Perhaps that’s what people connected with. Maybe they also appreciated someone who always tried to remain positive.”

While he may not know the exact reason behind the bond, de Villiers said it remains one of the greatest blessings of his career.

“However it happened, I’m simply grateful.”

“The connection I’ve shared with the people of Bengaluru, and with India as a whole, is something I’ll always cherish,” he said.

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