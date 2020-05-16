Despite being one of the cricketing powerhouses and making the final on four occasions, the coveted World Cup remained elusive for the English teams for years. In 2010, the English side finally made it to another WC final in 2016 when they set up a summit clash with familiar foes Australia.

England had made the finals after having quite a few hiccups throughout their campaign. They lost their tournament opener against hosts West Indis via Duckworth Lewis method and it seemed it is going to be the same old story but Paul Collingwood’s England had other ideas. In their next game against Ireland, England was in a spot of bother when the game was abandoned due to bad weather.

On the basis of a better net run-rate, England pipped Ireland to make it to the Super Eights, where they were unbeatable. In the semi-finals, they beat Sri Lanka to make the finals, whereas Australia had a humdinger of a semi-final against Pakistan. In that match, Michael Hussey’s brilliance helped Australia beat Pakistan to set up a date with England.

In the all-important final at Bridgetown, England won the toss and elected to field first. Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals and that did not help their cause as they posted a challenging 147/6 in 20 overs. In-form Hussey was the top-scorer with a 54-ball 59. For England, the decision of sticking to Ryan Sidebottom over the more experienced James Anderson paid dividends as he picked two wickets for 26 runs in his four overs spell.

Chasing 148, England got off to a disastrous start as they lost Michael Lumb for two runs. Kieswetter and Pietersen then got together and got England’s chase on track with a 111-run stand. While Kieswetter scored 63 off 49 balls, Pietersen hit a quickfire 47 off 31 balls to help England gun down the target with 18 balls to spare and seven wickets in the bank.

There was an unfettered celebration in the English camp, as Collingwood lifted the ICC World T20 2010 Trophy. Kieswetter was the Man of the Match. Pietersen was duly adjudged as the Man of the Series for his splendid performances.

Brief scores:

Australia 147 for 6 in 20 overs (David Hussey 59, Cameron White 30; Ryan Sidebottom 2 for 26) lost to England 148 for 3 in 17 overs (Craig Kieswetter 63, Kevin Pietersen 47) by 7 wickets.