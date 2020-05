This Day, That Year: Shane Watson Stars as CSK Clinch IPL Title

Ridiculed as Dad’s army, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings were making a return to the Indian Premier League after being suspended for two years in 2018. Eyes were on the yellow army since the start of the tournament and the expectations were sky-high, and they did not disappoint as they made it to yet another final. Dhoni’s CSK was locking horns with an in-form SunRisers Hyderabad, a side that had incredible balance in their lineup.

Playing in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium, CSK won the toss and opted to field first. In 20 overs, SRH mustered 178 for six and it did not look to be a winning total. Skipper Kane Williamson top-scored with 47 off 36 balls, but it was a 25-ball 45 blitz from Yusuf Pathan that helped SRH get to a defendable total.

Chasing 179 to win, experienced Shane Watson rose to the occasion and scored a brilliant 117* off 57 balls to take his side gun down the target with nine balls to spare. Watson’s innings comprised off eight sixes and 11 fours as his belligerence turned the contest into a one-man show. CSK won the match by eight wickets. It was a comprehensive win for the yellow brigade.

It was also the fourth time CSK had beaten Sunrisers in four meetings that season, an emphatic record against the team that had finished top of the league stage.

Chennai Super Kings 181 for 2 in 18.3 overs (Watson 117*) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 178 for 6 (Williamson 47) by eight wickets