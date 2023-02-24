This Day, That Year: When Sachin Tendulkar And MS Dhoni Chose The Same Day To Create History | VIDEO

A look back at the day when both Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni created history for India.

Updated: February 24, 2023 4:27 PM IST | Edited By: Sajal Patra
New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni are two names in the world of cricket that would be remembered as long as the gentleman's game is played. While Tendulkar is possibly the closest to Bradman - there's ever been, MS Dhoni will possibly go down as one of the greatest finishers of the game, if not the most successful Indian captain in terms of the number of ICC trophies he has won for the country.

It was on this day that both the former India cricketers created history for India. Tendulkar became the first man in the history of the game to score a double-century in ODIs. The knock came against a formidable South African attack at Gwalior in the year 2010.

India won the ODI by 153 runs and Tendulkar was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant double ton.

Watch Sachin Tendulkar's Double-Hundred vs South Africa

Dhoni achieved a similar feat in Test cricket on the same day against Australia. The former India captain became the first and till now the only Indian wicket-keeper to have scored a double-century in the longest format of the game in Chennai in the year 2013.

India went on to win the Test match by 8 wickets with Dhoni getting the Player of the Match award.

Watch MS Dhoni Score His First Double-Century in Tests vs Australia

While Tendulkar called time on his 24-year-old career in the year 2013 against West Indies after playing 200 Test matches for India, Dhoni played the last match for India in the semi-final against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup. The former India wicket-keeper continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will be seen soon in IPL 2023, captaining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Currently, Tendulkar is the mentor of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL and might well be seen in the MI dug out this year when the cash-rich tournament begins on March 31, 2023. While there has not been any official announcement made by CSK, it is more than likely that this will be Dhoni's last IPL as a player for the franchise.

Dhoni's association with CSK dates back to IPL's inaugural year in 2008 and even if he retires from all forms of the game, the former India captain is likely to take up a coaching role for CSK in the years to come.

