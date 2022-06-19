This Ex-India Cricketer Thinks Rishabh Pant Will Find It Hard To Get Into Playing XI In T20Is

Bengaluru: The Indian cricket team is on a high after winning the last two matches against South Africa and will look to clinch the five-match series with a victory in the fifth and final game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. India’s batsmen and bowlers have been performing well in the series but skipper Risabh Pant’s form is a concern for the team.

Rishabh Pant had a bad Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and hasn’t been able to revive his form in the ongoing series. After playing a quickfire knock of 29 off 16 deliveries at the start of the series, he could only manage to register the scores of 5, 6 and 17 in the next three matches.

He hit only 17 runs off 23 balls in the last match, which raised concerns over his place in the team even though he is captaining the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and other senior players.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels that when India have all players available, it will be difficult for Pant to get a place in the playing XI. “I think if you select the next T20 team, then DK stays in the XI without a doubt. KL Rahul comes back as and when he is fit, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, I think those 3-4 guys walk into the side. So, I feel Rishabh Pant will find it hard to get a place in that XI,” Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo.

He added, “I think DK has overlapped Rishabh Pant at least at the moment. I can’t say about the future, but at the moment you would pick DK any time in front of Rishabh Pant.”

Pant is not in form, but other top Indian batsmen and bowlers have looked in good touch in the last two matches and they will look to continue it in the final clash in the series as well.