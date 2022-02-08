New Delhi: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar came down heavily on people who plant speculative stories for their own benefit and said that the captain who is now a player in the team will not want the new captain to succeed is nonsense and there has never been any truth to it.

“There are often speculations that the captain who is now a player in the team will not want the new captain to succeed. This is nonsense. Because if he doesn’t score runs or a bowler doesn’t pick wickets then he is going to be out of the team,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“He has already lost the captaincy or opted out of captaincy, now you don’t contribute with the bat or ball then you are going to be out of the team. So all these talks are mere speculations from people who have nothing better to do and are trying and creating stories,” he added.

Talking about the alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the former India captain said there is no reason for them not to get along as they are playing for India and all these talks are mere speculations.

“Why would they not be getting along? They are playing for India. All these talks about two players not gelling is always speculation,” he said.

The 72-year-old also went on to add that he is not worried about Kohli and it is just a matter of time before he gets going.

“Kohli will get runs whether he is playing under Rohit or anybody else. He is going to score runs for India,” Gavaskar said.