Perth: South Africa and Team India are currently at the top of group 2 and are the favorites to qualify for the semi-finals from this group. Pakistan’s chances to reach the semi-finals were reduced to almost none after Proteas’ victory over the Men in Blue. Pakistan recorded its first victory in the T20 World Cup 2022 by defeating the Netherlands on the same night.

Pakistan’s biggest issue in this World Cup has been their batting. They were highly dependent on their skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan but both of them haven’t been in their best of touches especially the star batter Babar Azam.

Babar has only scored 8 runs in his three matches yet in this tournament. He got out for a golden duck in their opening match against Rohit Sharma-led India side followed by 4 runs in the losing match against Zimbabwe and 4 against the Netherlands in the last match played at the Optus stadium.

Pakistan’s skipper is facing tons of criticism from Pakistan fans and former cricketers for both his captaincy and his performance with the bat. The most recent one to join the list was former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir was in commentary booth during the PAK vs NED match and called Babar’s approach to be ‘Selfish’. He said “In my opinion, first, you think about your team instead of yourself; if nothing goes according to your plan, you should have sent Fakhar Zaman up the batting order. This is called selfishness; as a captain, it is easy to be selfish. It is easy for Babar and Rizwan to open the innings for Pakistan and create so many records. If you want to be a leader, you have to think about your team”