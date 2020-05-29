With the world battling the coronavirus pandemic, cricketer Harbhajan Singh has on Friday blamed ‘power hungry’ China for spreading the deadly virus. Harbhajan suspects the plan was to spread the virus across the globe and damage the revenue of other countries. He also said that China is now happily making money by selling PPE kits and masks to the world.

“This is what the plan was.. spread this coronavirus in the whole world.. while everyone suffer with this they sit happy and watching..making PPE kits,mask etc for the whole world and making their economy powerful ???? #powerhungry,” Harbhajan tweeted.

Earlier, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had also blamed China for the grave situation. He attacked Chinese people for ‘eating anything and everything.’ In his official Youtube channel, Akhtar had said that he was ‘really angry’ and the Chinese have put the world at stake.

“I don’t understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood and urine and spread some virus across the globe I’m talking about the Chinese people. They have put the world at stake. I really don’t understand how can you eat bats, dogs, and cats. I’m really angry,” Akhtar said.