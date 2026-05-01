IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘This role changed everything…’: KL Rahul finds perfect role with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026

‘This role changed everything…’: KL Rahul finds perfect role with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026

In IPL 2026, Rahul has been DC’s batting lynchpin, scoring 358 runs in eight games at an average of 51.14 and strike-rate of 185.49, including hitting an unbeaten 152 and two fifties.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 01, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

Published On May 01, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 01, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

Kl Rahul

Kl Rahul

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul said batting at the top of the order has given him clarity and comfort, adding that the role suits his game and preparation.

Opening role brings clarity and consistency

In IPL 2026, Rahul has been DC’s batting lynchpin, scoring 358 runs in eight games at an average of 51.14 and strike-rate of 185.49, including hitting an unbeaten 152 and two fifties.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

“Playing as an opening batter for Delhi Capitals makes my life a bit easier. Knowing that this is where I am going to bat, and that it is a permanent position, helps me prepare better. Of course, nothing is truly permanent in a team sport.

Sometimes you have to shift up or down the order and be flexible in your mindset. But walking into the season knowing that this is where I will mostly start helps me find a clear game plan. It gives me clarity on what I need to do this season, and that has really helped me.

I have always batted at the top of the order, at least in T20 cricket and the IPL. It is a position where I have spent a lot of time, so I know how to manage my game. I understand what kind of process I need to follow to help the team. It is a very comfortable role for me. I am happy that I am at the top,” Rahul said on JioStar’s ‘Superstars’ show.

Stepping out of comfort zone helped Rahul grow

The right-hander, who has been an opener in T20 cricket for a long time, further said stepping out of his comfort zone in the past has helped him grow as a cricketer.

“I enjoy the role of an opener in all formats. That’s what I have always done as a youngster growing up.

In my younger days, playing junior cricket, and even when I started playing international cricket, I was always opening the batting. So, it is a position that I am very used to. It feels like known territory and a comfortable place. But yes, I have been shifted up and down the order.

That has also helped me understand my game a lot better. It has helped me grow as a cricketer and as a person. When you are challenged, when you are put in difficult conditions, and when you are forced to get out of your comfort zone, you either come out a much better person, or you crumble. In my case, I found a way to always come out stronger and do what is required for the team,” he added.

(With IANS Inputs)

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live scorecard and updates

RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live scorecard and updates
IPL 2026: Jason Holder calls Patidar catch ‘most magnificent’ after match-winning show for Gujarat Titans

IPL 2026: Jason Holder calls Patidar catch ‘most magnificent’ after match-winning show for Gujarat Titans
KL Rahul explains how IPL’s new generation is changing T20 cricket

KL Rahul explains how IPL’s new generation is changing T20 cricket
Team success over individual milestones: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s mindset despite Purple Cap in IPL 2026

Team success over individual milestones: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s mindset despite Purple Cap in IPL 2026

Latest News

IPL 2026: Holder calls Patidar catch ‘most magnificent’

'This role changed everything': KL Rahul on IPL 2026 success

‘Fearless prodigies’: KL Rahul hails new-age batters changing T20 cricket

Team success over individual milestones: Bhuvneshwar’s mindset

‘Very important player’: Gill praises THIS star after GT’s win over RCB

‘Not Out?’ Bishop sparks debate over Holder’s controversial catch

Editor's Pick

GT vs RCB IPL 2026 highlights: Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets!

GT vs RCB IPL 2026 highlights: Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets!
Riyan Parag fined for vaping during RR vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash, BCCI considers further action

Riyan Parag fined for vaping during RR vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash, BCCI considers further action
Dhawan backs Rohit, Virat to stay in rhythm for 2027 World Cup despite limited ODI cricket

Dhawan backs Rohit, Virat to stay in rhythm for 2027 World Cup despite limited ODI cricket
GT vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match preview, timing, venue and live streaming details for Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash

GT vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match preview, timing, venue and live streaming details for Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Preview: Struggling Mumbai Indians take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in crucial Wankhede clash

MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Preview: Struggling Mumbai Indians take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in crucial Wankhede clash
‘I think Yuvi paaji…’: Abhishek Sharma reveals how Yuvraj Singh’s mentorship shaped his mindset during IPL 2026

‘I think Yuvi paaji…’: Abhishek Sharma reveals how Yuvraj Singh’s mentorship shaped his mindset during IPL 2026