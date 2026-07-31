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  • THIS star breaks silence on rift with West Indies head coach Darren Sammy, says…, his name is…

THIS star breaks silence on rift with West Indies head coach Darren Sammy, says…, his name is…

The star West Indies player opens up about his controversy with head coach Darren Sammy. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 31, 2026, 04:14 PM IST

Published On Jul 31, 2026, 04:14 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 31, 2026, 04:14 PM IST

West Indies star addresses head coach Sammy rift

West Indies star addresses head coach Sammy rift

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has hit back at West Indies head coach Daren Sammy for saying he ‘declined selection’ for the ongoing Test series against Pakistan, calling the coach’s remarks ‘controversial, without context’.

Alzarri Joseph explains why he skipped the Test series 

Addressing the public fallout surrounding his absence from the Test series, Joseph clarified that he opted out of the two-match series because his body was simply not ready for the rigours of playing Test cricket following him returning from a prolonged injury layoff due to a recurrent lower-back stress fracture.

We had a chat, myself and the head coach. I’ve also had a chat with CWI and if you realise the statement CWI released said personal reasons. Mr Sammy, being around for a long time, he knows exactly what that statement would have done so.

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To be honest, I have nothing to say to Mr Sammy in terms of his statement. Like I said, he knows exactly what that statement would have done and the narrative it would have pushed in the public,” Joseph said on the Antigua Observer’s Good Morning Jojo Sports Show.

Alzarri Joseph says injury recovery drove his decision

The controversy erupted after Cricket West Indies (CWI) named the squad on July 23, and cited Joseph’s unavailability due to ‘personal reasons.’ But, a day later, Sammy publicly stated that the pacer was selected but had ‘declined selection.’ Setting the record straight, Joseph explained that he had to be cautious with his workload after being sidelined for almost an entire year.

Obviously, I’ve been out for an entire year. I haven’t played at international intensity for so long after having a second stress fracture. We spoke about me playing the two Test matches here, playing five back-to-back ODIs (against New Zealand earlier this month) and how my body was feeling and I knew to myself, my body was not ready to go into another Test series. So, the statement in itself is controversial, without context.

When asked if the public friction would affect his working relationship with Sammy going forward, Joseph maintained a firm and professional stance. “I’m a professional, so I’m going to go to work. I am representing the West Indies.

I’m not representing Daren Sammy, so for me, I’m neither here nor there in terms of a relationship. I don’t go there to make friends. I go there to work and do a job and represent the people of the West Indies,” he concluded.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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