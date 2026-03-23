THIS star criticizes Vaibhav Suryavanshi ahead of IPL 2026 over his…

Star Indian player criticizes Vaibhav Suryavanshi ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

A few days are left for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take in the opener of the tournament.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, all eyes will be on star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is known for his incredible batting performance and big-shot ability.

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi shines with the bat in IPL 2025

In the IPL 2025, the young talent shocked the world with his brilliant batting performance. Not only this, he also smashed a mesmerizing century against Gujarat Titans. His knock against Shubman Gill’s side showcased his potential and talent.

Jitesh Sharma makes fun of Vaibhav Suryavanshi over his professionalism

However, ahead of the tournament, star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who is known for his big hitting abilities and crucial knocks. Yes, you guessed it right, Jitesh Sharma, who had a brilliant season in 2025. Jitesh reflected on Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s batting performance and all his strategy and mindset while playing on legendary player AB de Villiers’ podcast.

RCB star Jitesh Sharma opened up about his habits off the field, “He’s not professional. I can tell you that.”

“Everyone is trying to get him to be professional, but I don’t think he ever will be, at least not off the field. On the field, maybe. I’m trying my best. I ask him not to have ice cream at night, but he never listens,” he added.

AB de Villiers praises Vaibhav Suryavansh’s maturity and professionalism

While AB de Villiers openly praised Vaibhav for his maturity and professionalism, “He’s a great player. I watched him during the Under-19s. It’s not always easy to maintain the same standards once you’ve tasted IPL and big-league cricket. But I was very impressed with how he played in that World Cup-very professional. He’s incredibly mature for his age,” AB de Villiers said.

“I’m talking about the way he played. He stuck to his game plan. He played the same way he did in the IPL. He didn’t try to be someone else. He wasn’t arrogant against the bowlers. But he will become professional,” he added.