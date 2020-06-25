England star pacer Jofra Archer has tested negative for the coronavirus for a second time and thus been cleared to join his national teammates to train for the West Indies series.

Archer hadn’t joined the training earlier after a member of his household fell ill. The world cup hero then underwent coronavirus test which came negative and went through a second test on Thursday as a precautionary measure.

“JofraArcher has tested negative for COVID-19. He will join the England camp at Ageas Bowl later today and will be free to start training tomorrow with the rest of the group,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) tweeted on Thursday.

The Sussex bowler will join England’s closed-door training camp from Thursday.

Apart from Archer, all other English cricketers hopeful for a place in the squad for the upcoming Test series, have also tested negative for COVID-19.

The ECB had earlier said that a total of 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out between June 3 and June 23 with “several stakeholder groups” and all of them came negative.

“The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out between 3 June and 23 June with several stakeholder groups working at the bio-secure venues of the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford.

“These groups include players, support staff, match officials, ECB staff, venue staff and hotel staff.”

England will host West Indies for a three-match Test series from July 8 onwards which will also mark the return of international cricket which, like other sports, was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first Test will be played at the Ageas Bowl while the remaining two in Manchester’s Old Trafford.