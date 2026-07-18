IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • THIS star is ready to replace injured Washington Sundar for third ODI vs England, his name is…

THIS star is ready to replace injured Washington Sundar for third ODI vs England, his name is…

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is ready to replace injured Washington Sundar for the upcoming third ODI against England. Take a look and read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 18, 2026, 05:58 PM IST

Published On Jul 18, 2026, 05:58 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 18, 2026, 05:58 PM IST

This star is ready to replace Sundar for third ODI vs ENG

This star is ready to replace Sundar for third ODI vs ENG

The Indian team are all set to face England in the third match of the ODI series. This game will decide the winner of the ODI series. Currently, both teams have won one match each.

India’s updated squad for the third ODI:

Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnur Brar, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey

Also Read: Sri Lanka Cricket announces special tribute for Sir Garfield Sobers during LPL 2026 matches

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Washington Sundar ruled out of England ODI series; Harsh Dubey named replacement

Ahead of the third ODI match of the series, the Indian team faced a major setback as their star player and one of the finest all-rounders of all time, who is known for his impressive performance for the Men in Blue, Washington Sundar, is ruled out of the ODI series against England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirms his unavailability in a official statement, “Washington Sundar will undergo scans and consult a specialist for further treatment of his injury.

Washington Sundar suffered a hamstring injury. The injury was so serious as it led him out of the ODI series. Well, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named his replacement for the ODI series for the upcoming third clash. The player who will replace him is star Indian player and left-arm spinner, Harsh Dubey, who might fulfil his place with wicket-taking ability.

Ahead of this opportunity, Harsh Dubey already showed his magic for the Indian team against Afghanistan. Harsh Dubey made his debut against Afghanistan earlier this year and impressed in his debut series. He took four wickets in two matches. Dubey also performed well for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, taking eight wickets.

Also Read: Aakash Chopra questions Washington Sundar’s ODI spot, backs THIS star as better option

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Aakash Chopra questions Washington Sundar’s ODI spot, backs THIS star as better option

Aakash Chopra questions Washington Sundar’s ODI spot, backs THIS star as better option
‘It would’ve felt worse if…’: Joe Root reacts after missing century on 99 in England’s ODI win over India

‘It would’ve felt worse if…’: Joe Root reacts after missing century on 99 in England’s ODI win over India
Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir rift rumours dismissed as Kotak reveals what really happened

Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir rift rumours dismissed as Kotak reveals what really happened
Team India backs Rohit Sharma amid lean run, says opener is ‘not struggling’

Team India backs Rohit Sharma amid lean run, says opener is ‘not struggling’

Latest News

Spain's road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Aakash Chopra questions Washington Sundar's place in ODI team

Sri Lanka Cricket to Honour Sir Garfield Sobers during LPL 2026

Robbie Fowler makes big prediction ahead of FIFA World Cup final

BCCI clears air on Rohit Sharma's ODI future

Lionel Scaloni opens up about Messi's retirement talks

Editor's Pick

Amid retirement buzz, Mohammad Kaif predicts Rohit Sharma century at Lord’s ODI

Amid retirement buzz, Mohammad Kaif predicts Rohit Sharma century at Lord’s ODI
Rohit Sharma’s parents arrive in London amid retirement rumours ahead of last and final Lord’s ODI

Rohit Sharma’s parents arrive in London amid retirement rumours ahead of last and final Lord’s ODI
Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir rift rumours dismissed as Kotak reveals what really happened

Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir rift rumours dismissed as Kotak reveals what really happened
Shubman Gill reveals key reason behind India’s second ODI defeat as England level series against India

Shubman Gill reveals key reason behind India’s second ODI defeat as England level series against India
Joe Root’s match-winning knock helps England beat India by four wickets, series level 1-1

Joe Root’s match-winning knock helps England beat India by four wickets, series level 1-1
ODI World Cup 2027 without Rohit Sharma? BCCI reportedly not looking at him?

ODI World Cup 2027 without Rohit Sharma? BCCI reportedly not looking at him?