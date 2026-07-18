THIS star is ready to replace injured Washington Sundar for third ODI vs England, his name is…

The Indian team are all set to face England in the third match of the ODI series. This game will decide the winner of the ODI series. Currently, both teams have won one match each.

India’s updated squad for the third ODI:

Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnur Brar, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey

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Washington Sundar ruled out of England ODI series; Harsh Dubey named replacement

Ahead of the third ODI match of the series, the Indian team faced a major setback as their star player and one of the finest all-rounders of all time, who is known for his impressive performance for the Men in Blue, Washington Sundar, is ruled out of the ODI series against England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirms his unavailability in a official statement, “Washington Sundar will undergo scans and consult a specialist for further treatment of his injury.“

Washington Sundar suffered a hamstring injury. The injury was so serious as it led him out of the ODI series. Well, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named his replacement for the ODI series for the upcoming third clash. The player who will replace him is star Indian player and left-arm spinner, Harsh Dubey, who might fulfil his place with wicket-taking ability.

Ahead of this opportunity, Harsh Dubey already showed his magic for the Indian team against Afghanistan. Harsh Dubey made his debut against Afghanistan earlier this year and impressed in his debut series. He took four wickets in two matches. Dubey also performed well for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, taking eight wickets.

Also Read: Aakash Chopra questions Washington Sundar’s ODI spot, backs THIS star as better option