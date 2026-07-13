THIS star is ready to replace Justin Greaves for West Indies in upcoming matches against New Zealand, his name is…

The second match of the ODI series between New Zealand and West Indies is going to be played on July 14. The first match of the series was won by West Indies by 7 wickets. Keacy Carty’s impressive batting performance helped their side to win the match and defeat the Blackcaps.

However, the second game is going to be important for both teams as West Indies has got the momentum and will go to the stadium with a winning mindset. Ahead of the second match, there’s a big update as a star player, Justin Greaves, will be unavailable for the second and third ODI matches. The reason behind his absence is that he suffered a back injury. The player who will replace him is Shimron Hetmyer, who is known for his brilliant batting performance and hard-hitting ability.

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West Indies squad for first three ODIs vs New Zealand

Shai Hope (capt, wk), Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales

Speaking about the last game between West Indies and New Zealand, there were two players who showcased a brilliant performance in the first ODI. Alzarri Joseph showed his brilliance in the bowling performance as he took a four-wicket haul by dismissing Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith and Matthew Fisher.

On the other hand, West Indies star batter Keacy Carty showed his brilliance by taking New Zealand players in charge. If we discuss his score in the first match, Carty scored 95 runs off 112 balls. In his knock, he smashed 10 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 84. His classical batting performance and awareness on the field, helped his side to win the match by a big margin. Not only him, West Indies captain Shai Hope also contributed a great innings by producing an innings of 87 runs off 92 balls, where he smashed four fours and four sixes.

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