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  • THIS star shares golden experience with Virat Kohli during RCB days, says…, his name is…

THIS star shares golden experience with Virat Kohli during RCB days, says…, his name is…

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player opens up about his memorable experience with legendary player Virat Kohli in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details and statements.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 21, 2026, 03:41 PM IST

Published On Jul 21, 2026, 03:41 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 21, 2026, 03:41 PM IST

RCB star shares his memorable experience with Virat Kohli

RCB star shares his memorable experience with Virat Kohli

Jacob Bethell from England recently spoke about what it was like to play alongside India’s Virat Kohli for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. The young player has appeared in nine games for the team over two seasons.

Jacob Bethell opens up on unforgettable experience of batting with Virat Kohli

He remembered the first time he opened the batting with Kohli at RCB’s home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bethell talked about the amazing atmosphere there, with the crowd cheering and shouting Kohli’s name really loudly.

The 22-year-old said the noise was so intense that he couldn’t even hear himself think. He shared all this on the YouTube channel The Super Over.

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We were walking out to bat, and I couldn’t hear myself think. They’re just going, ‘Kohli..Kohli,’ the place is bouncing, there’s no really gap in it. They feel like they’re on top of you. Luckily enough, we managed to put on a few runs. I scored a few, he scored a few. I remember I hit my second ball for four, and I had never heard a sound that loud.

Also Read: Krishnamachari Srikkanth questions Gautam Gambhir, blasts India’s team selection after England defeat

Jacob Bethell reveals Virat Kohli’s advice during their partnership at RCB

Jacob Bethell also said Kohli didn’t give him many tips during their partnership. He just kept cheering him on and told him to keep going.

He is good with, like comes off the field and stuff, but he didn’t say a whole lot that game because I think I was going pretty well at the time, in terms of the knock. It’s just more encouragement rather than anything like you can play a shot, and you hear him go at the other end, ‘shot man!’

Meanwhile, RCB bought Bethell for ₹2.60 crore in the big IPL 2025 auction. The talented youngster played seven matches in the team’s winning IPL 2026 season. However, he couldn’t make a big impact with the bat, scoring 96 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 124.67.

Also Read: Sanju Samson reveals Rohit Sharma’s advice that changed his T20 World Cup journey

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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