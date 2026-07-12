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‘This tournament changed me’: Erling Haaland makes emotional admission after Norway’s World Cup exit

Following Norway's heartbreaking World Cup exit, Erling Haaland delivered an emotional message that summed up the team's remarkable journey. Here's what the Manchester City striker had to say.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 12, 2026, 04:19 PM IST

Published On Jul 12, 2026, 04:19 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 12, 2026, 04:19 PM IST

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Norway striker Erling Haaland said his first FIFA World Cup experience has ‘changed him as a person’ as the 25-year-old reflected with immense pride on his country’s historic campaign after a heartbreaking 2-1 extra-time defeat to England in the quarter-finals.

Haaland, who had terrorised opposition defences with seven goals in four consecutive matches against Iraq, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Brazil, was kept quiet by England as Norway’s best-ever World Cup campaign ended in Miami on Saturday.

‘This World Cup has changed me as a person’

These things are surreal; I think this has changed me as a person, I think my profile has grown a bit, let’s put it that way. It’s hard to even process it all right now when I look back at the games, but it’s incredibly special to be part of an event like this, something I used to watch from the sidelines, and now I’m living it first-hand,” Haaland said after the match.

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I feel immense pride, and I’m genuinely moved when I think about how well we performed, the sense of unity back in Norway, and the positivity and joy we’ve felt both there and here,” he added.

England finally find a way to stop Haaland

Norway initially led against England but ultimately lost 2-1 after extra time, with Jude Bellingham scoring both goals to turn the game around and send the Three Lions to the semi-finals. England were the first team in the tournament to effectively neutralise Haaland, who had only two shots on target and nine passes attempted before being substituted at the end of the first extra-time period.

Haaland proud of Norway’s rise on the world stage

Despite the disappointment of the quarter-final exit, Haaland believes Norway’s performances at the tournament, including their historic victory over five-time champions Brazil in the Round of 16, have shifted perceptions of the national team.

This has been my goal for a long time, and I think after this tournament, we’ve put Norway on the map, so to speak. Now it’s about maintaining those standards. I’m incredibly proud. We proved that it’s possible to beat one of the biggest teams in the world, Brazil. We lost to England in the end, but we made them fight for it. Perhaps it could have gone differently,” he said.

We’ve got more World Cups and Euros ahead of us; I think it’s time for us to really establish ourselves. We’ve got a fantastic generation,” he added.

Haaland opens up on supporting England

Asked whether he would now support England, given his ties to the country and his Manchester City teammates in the squad, Haaland admitted his loyalties were divided.

I’ve got my City teammates here, that’s true. I grew up in England, and the first shirt I ever owned was an England one. It’s a special country. But I have teammates from France and Spain too,” he said.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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