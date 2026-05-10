‘This was our…’: Shubman Gill reveals what changed in Gujarat Titans’ dominant victory over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 clash

Shubman Gill was a satisfied captain after Gujarat Titans produced one of their most dominant displays of IPL 2026 with a convincing 77-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday. After several matches where Gujarat impressed in patches, Gill felt his side finally managed to put together a complete performance with both bat and ball.

Gujarat Titans piled up a huge 229/4 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium before bowling Rajasthan Royals out for 152 in just 16.3 overs. While the batting unit gave GT a strong platform, spinner Rashid Khan starred with four wickets to seal an important win in the playoff race.

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Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table: Gujarat Titans strengthen playoff hopes with huge win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur

Shubman Gill pleased with GT’s all-round effort

Gill admitted after the match that Gujarat Titans had spoken internally about not yet playing a “perfect game” this season, and he felt this performance came closest to that standard.

“Even before this match, we had a conversation that till now I don’t think we had a perfect match. So very happy. I think this was a clean win for us,” Gill said after the victory.

The Gujarat captain also praised the way his side adapted to the conditions in Jaipur after realising the surface was slowing down during the middle overs.

“We got above maybe 10-15 runs extra on the board. We thought there was a little bit in for the spinners in the middle. It wasn’t easy to hit sixes or get the boundaries. The ball was gripping a little bit. We got 230 runs on the board,” he said.

Gill and Sai Sudharsan set up massive total

Gujarat Titans once again received a strong start from their opening pair as Gill and Sai Sudharsan controlled the innings in the powerplay before accelerating later.

The pair looked set to push towards the 250-run mark at one stage, but Gill revealed the team changed its approach after noticing the pitch becoming slightly slower.

“Yeah, that’s what we thought as well,” Gill said when asked about reaching 250.

“Let’s see, let’s keep trying to put the bowlers under pressure and see what score we get. But it wasn’t, like I said, it wasn’t easy to hit spinners through the line or at will. So we thought let’s keep the wickets in hand and try to bat deep.

“And I know there was a phase, I think, for about a couple of overs where we didn’t get the boundary in the 17th, 18th over. But I think we covered it well in the last over,” he added.

Rashid Khan turns game in GT’s favour

Rajasthan Royals started aggressively during the chase through young batters Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel, but Gujarat Titans kept attacking with the ball and regularly picked up wickets.

Rashid Khan’s spell completely changed the game as he dismantled the RR middle order and helped GT take control after the powerplay.

Gill explained that in modern T20 cricket, especially with the impact player rule, taking wickets remains the only way to truly control the opposition.

“We believe it’s important to hold the fort up front. That’s where the thought process comes from. We see if we take wickets up front, it always gives our bowlers a bit more chance in the middle overs to attack and then get even more wickets.

“Because the only way with the impact player and the kind of wickets that there are, the only way to contain the other team is if you keep picking up wickets. There is no other way. So that’s the thought process behind it. Always look to keep attacking and always look to keep taking the wickets,” he said.

Gill provides injury update after ankle scare

Gill also spoke about the ankle issue he appeared to suffer during the match while running between the wickets. The GT skipper said the pain reduced after some time and he was feeling better later in the game.

“While taking the run, I twisted my ankle a little bit. It was quite painful. But I think after half an hour or so, it settled down a bit,” Gill revealed.

Gujarat Titans strengthen playoff push

The win pushed Gujarat Titans higher in the IPL 2026 standings and gave them important momentum ahead of their next home fixture. Gill said the team now hopes to carry this confidence into the remaining league matches.

“Yeah, very happy. You know, now the next game is at home. Hopefully we’re going to have another good match,” he concluded.

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