This Year Royal Challengers Bangalore's Claim Is On Virat Kohli- Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has recently applauded Virat Kohli and feels that the way he will bat will define his team's campaign this season.

Updated: April 15, 2023 1:36 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

New Delhi: Despite losing two consecutive matches against KKR and LSG, things are running on good point for Royal Challengers Bangalore as the trio of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell is firing runs with the bat.

"This year RCB's claim is on Virat Kohli. If he plays well in every game, then the chances of RCB winning increase. Virat is one of the biggest superstars and not only RCB but fans of every team want to see runs coming out of his bat." said Gavaskar while speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live Show.

Kohli is performing well with the bat, as the latter has already scored two half-centuries in the first two matches. He played a stunning knock of 82*(49) against the Mumbai Indians and 61(44) against Lucknow Super Giants.

Skipper Faf Du Plessis is leading his team from the front as the skipper scored 175 runs in the first three matches.

RCB will lock horns against the Delhi Capitals, who are yet to get the taste of their first win this IPL season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

Despite the consistent performance of the DC skipper David Warner and Axar Patel, their unstable batting order is a big concern for the team. Warner, who has been captaining the Delhi-based franchise in the absence of their regular captain Rishabh Pant, is currently the second-highest scorer this season. He scored 209 runs in four games with a marvellous average of 52.75. But all its efforts have gone in vain, as the team has yet to get its first win in this year's IPL.

