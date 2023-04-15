This Year Royal Challengers Bangalore's Claim Is On Virat Kohli- Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has recently applauded Virat Kohli and feels that the way he will bat will define his team's campaign this season.

New Delhi: Despite losing two consecutive matches against KKR and LSG, things are running on good point for Royal Challengers Bangalore as the trio of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell is firing runs with the bat.

"This year RCB's claim is on Virat Kohli. If he plays well in every game, then the chances of RCB winning increase. Virat is one of the biggest superstars and not only RCB but fans of every team want to see runs coming out of his bat." said Gavaskar while speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live Show.

Kohli is performing well with the bat, as the latter has already scored two half-centuries in the first two matches. He played a stunning knock of 82*(49) against the Mumbai Indians and 61(44) against Lucknow Super Giants.

Skipper Faf Du Plessis is leading his team from the front as the skipper scored 175 runs in the first three matches.

RCB will lock horns against the Delhi Capitals, who are yet to get the taste of their first win this IPL season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.