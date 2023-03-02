'Thoda Dekh Ball Kaha Lag Raha Hai’: Rohit Sharma Uses Cuss Words For Ravindra Jadeja After He Wastes Two Reviews - WATCH
During the first day, Jadeja picked up four wickets but he also wasted a couple od DRS, which made Indian skipper Rohit Sharma furious, he was seen using a cuss word for his star bowler in Hindi.
New Delhi: India is facing Australia in the Third test which is currently underway at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. On the day one of the third test Australian bowlers dominated Indian team as they demolished India's batting lineup, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, and Todd Murphy, ran riot at the rank turner.
After Indian innings came to an end, the Aussie came to bat. India's star batter Ravindra Jadeja was on fire in the first two matches, helped India make early inroads, in the 10th ball of the Australian innings, Jadeja got rid of Travis Head. The left handed batter could only score nine runs.
After his dismissal, Jadeja attemped to underfire Australian batting line-up and got the world's No. 1 Test batter, Marnus Labuschagne, out on the first ball of the fourth over but unfortunately he survived as Jadeja overstepped.
During the first day, Jadeja picked up four wickets but he also wasted a couple od DRS, which made Indian skipper Rohit Sharma furious, he was seen using a cuss word for his star bowler in Hindi.
Here is the video:
Rohit Sharma "Jaddu bsdk dekh ball kaha lag raha hai" ?? #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/tORBDzOgLP
s (@Kohlistiano) March 1, 2023
Meanwhile fast bowler Umesh Yadav and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked three wickets each to lead a frantic fightback for India and bowl out Australia for 197. The first hour of day two belonged to Australia as India were unable to make breakthroughs in 16 overs. But after the drinks break, things turned dramatically as Umesh and Ashwin took 3/12 and 3/44 respectively as Australia lost their last six wickets for just 11 runs in 28 balls.
