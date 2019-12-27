Those who did not support me, I will make their names public soon: Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria has responded to Shoaib Akhtar's claims of certain former Pakistan cricketers treating the ex-legspinner unfairly because of his Hindu faith, saying that the comments are indeed true. Kaneria said Akhtar bringing the topic out in public has given him a new-found confidence and he intends on making the names public shortly. <p></p> <p></p>"Shoaib (Akhtar) has been a legend of the game. His words are also as blunt as his bowling," Kaneria told PTI. "When I was playing, I did not have the courage to speak on these matters but after Shoaib bhai's comments, I do. He has always supported me and also Inzy bhai (Inzamam-ul-Haq), Mohammad Yusuf and Younis bhai (Younis Khan)." <p></p> <p></p>"Those who did not support me, I will make their names public soon. Having said that, I feel fortunate and honoured that I got to play for Pakistan." <p></p> <p></p>Akhtar on Thursday had made a strong claim that Kaneria faced discrimination at the hands of a few Pakistani cricketers including the then-captain on basis of religion. The former pacer further added that certain players were reluctant to even eat with Kaneria because of his belief. <p></p> <p></p>"In my career, I fought with two-three (in the team) when they started talking on regionalism. Things like 'who is from Karachi, Punjab or Peshawar', that used to infuriate. So what if someone is a Hindu, he is doing well for the team," Akhtar had said. <p></p> <p></p>"Captain would raise eyebrows about him eating with us or taking the food from the same table. I told him that you could be the captain but your conduct is despicable. The same Hindu won the Test for us against England. If he is taking a bagful of wickets for Pakistan, he should play. We could not have won the series without Kaneria's effort. But not many gave him credit for that." <p></p> <p></p>Kaneria, only the second Hindu to play for Pakistan after his maternal uncle Anil Dalpat, took 261 wickets in 61 Tests at an average of 34.79. He also played 18 ODIs.