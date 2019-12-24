Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav revealed that the thought of a national senior team call-up does keep cropping up and it sometimes becomes difficult to remain grounded. The 29-year-old Yadav, who has been named in India A squad after seven years for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, is also leading the Mumbai Ranji team.

“Yes, my ultimate goal is to play for India. However, at the same time, you’ve got to stay in the present. You’ve got to follow your process, you just can’t think of going there. If you do the small things right, which I’ve been doing lately, that (national team selection) will automatically come,” Suryakumar was quoted as saying by PTI on Tuesday.

Asked how difficult it’s to stay in the present, he said, “It’s a little difficult because at the back of my mind, I keep thinking that I’ve got to play for India. However, at the end, I have to stay in the present. If it (the national call) has to come, it will come automatically.”

Suryakumr has been one of those players who, despite the performances, has not received a call-up. He has scored 4920 runs in 73 first-class matches and 2311 runs in 88 list A games.

“The New Zealand series is in my mind but keeping that aside, currently, my full focus is on this (Ranji) game, which is more important,” Suryakumar said on the eve of the Ranji game against Railways.

Asked if he is disappointed that he is still yet to get the India cap, Yadav said he was focusing on what he has at his hands.

“I’m taking it the other way, looking at it positively. That time (seven years) is gone now. I can’t think about that. I’m focusing on what’s in my hand currently,” he said.

“I can’t miss my process and routines which I’ve been following. I’m really happy that when I meet people off the field, they tell me that they’re thinking about me. It’s a really positive sign and that motivates me as well,” he signed off.