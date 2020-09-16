Three members of an inter-state gang of burglars have been arrested in relation to the murder of Suresh Raina’s two relatives in Pathankot last month with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday declaring the case as solved.

According to various media reports, the three accused were arrested based on a tip-off while 11 others are still absconding. Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta has said efforts are underway to nab them as well.

As per Gupta, the three were hiding in a slum-dwelling near the Pathankot Railway station.

After a tip-off earlier this week, a police raid followed with resulting in the arrests and recovery of two wooden sticks, two gold rings and cash worth Rs 1,530,

The incident took place on August 19 when the four members of the Kale Kachhewala gang entered the house of one Ashok Kumar, Raina’s uncle, with an intention to carry out robbery.

Ashok was killed along with his son Kaushal while his wife Asha Devi, son Apin, mother Staya Devi sustained injuries. Asha is reportedly still in critical condition while others have been discharged.

The robbers left with jewellery and cash.

On hearing the news of the tragedy, Raina, who days after announcing his international retirement had flown to the UAE for the upcoming IPL, returned home.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, as per initial probe the three accused have been involved in robberies in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab.

As per one accused, after committing robbery in Jagraon (Ludhiana) on August 14, they conducted the recce of the area where Raina’s uncle lived. Five of the accused entered Ashok’s house using a ladder, attacked those sleeping inside before fleeing with cash and jewellery.