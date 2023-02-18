Three Bizarre Umpiring Blunders By Nitin Menon Before Virat Kohli's Controversial LBW Call In Second Test

Nitin Menon's LBW decision against Kohli is receiving lots of backlash from fans across the globe. However, this isn't the first time Mennon has been involved in such situations for his controversial decisions.

New Delhi: Nitin Menon's LBW decision against Kohli is receiving lots of backlash from fans across the globe. However, this isn't the first time Mennon has been involved in such situations for his controversial decisions. He also gave a similar decision during India vs England's 2nd test in Chennai back in 2021. Another one was in IPL 2022 clash between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals when Nitin Menon didn't give a potential no-ball.