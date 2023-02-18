Three Bizarre Umpiring Blunders By Nitin Menon Before Virat Kohli's Controversial LBW Call In Second Test

Three Bizarre Umpiring Blunders By Nitin Menon Before Virat Kohli's Controversial LBW Call In Second Test

Nitin Menon's LBW decision against Kohli is receiving lots of backlash from fans across the globe. However, this isn't the first time Mennon has been involved in such situations for his controversial decisions.

Updated: February 18, 2023 2:13 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Nitin Menon's LBW decision against Kohli is receiving lots of backlash from fans across the globe. However, this isn't the first time Mennon has been involved in such situations for his controversial decisions. He also gave a similar decision during India vs England's 2nd test in Chennai back in 2021. Another one was in IPL 2022 clash between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals when Nitin Menon didn't give a potential no-ball.

Also Read

More News ›
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's Angry Reaction In Dressing Room After Controversial LBW Call Goes Viral
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: David Warner Doubtful For Entire Series With Fractured Elbow
Three Bizarre Umpiring Blunders By Nitin Menon Before Virat Kohli's Controversial LBW Call In Second Test
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's Controversial LBW Dismissal Cause Massive Social Media Uproar
Inspired By Shah Rukh Khan's Blockbuster Pathaan, Virat Kohli Gives Ravindra Jadeja A New Nickname: Watch Viral Video
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's Angry Reaction In Dressing Room Af...

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

Three Bizarre Umpiring Blunders By Nitin Menon Before Virat ...

Live score Nepal vs Namibia Live Cricket Score and Updates: ...

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: David Warner Doubtful For Entire Ser...

Advertisement