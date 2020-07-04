A three-day intra-squad warm-up match between Team Stokes and Team Buttler ended in a draw with key batsmen showing form as <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/england-cricket-team">England</a> fine tune their preparations for the first Test against <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/west-indies-cricket-team">West Indies</a> starting July 8. <p></p> <p></p>Put in to bat, Team Buttler declared at 287/5 with James Bracey and Dan Lawrence hitting fifties. Veteran pacer James Anderson and Craig Overton, both representing Team Stokes, took a couple of wickets each. <p></p> <p></p>In reply, Stokes' men folded for 233 in 87.5 overs with Jofra Archer, Ollie Robinson and Dom Bess picking two wickets each. <p></p> <p></p>With a decent lead of 54, Team Buttler raced to 200/6d thanks to Ollie Pope's unbeaten 55 and a couple of brisk innings from Chris Woakes and captain Buttler himself. <p></p> <p></p>Team Stokes showed positive intent chasing 254 with Jonny Bairstow opening the innings, hitting 39 off 47 in a 70-run stand for the opening wicket with Dom Sibley who made 38. <p></p> <p></p>Captain Stokes then provided the fireworks with an unbeaten 33 off 17 as the match ended with his side 157/4 in 30.2 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, allrounder Sam Curran has been tested negative for coronavirus after pulling out of the intra-squad warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl. Curran underwent coronavirus test on Thursday after feeling unwell following which he was self-isolating in his room at the team hotel. <p></p> <p></p>The negative test means he will be allowed to return to training in a day or two while being closely monitored. <p></p> <p></p>"The Surrey all-rounder, who had a sickness bug has recovered and is currently missing the intra-group three-day match, which ends today, has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>"He will now return to training over the next 24-48 hours and will be closely monitored by the team doctor," it added. <p></p> <p></p>Curran and other England squad members will undergo another COVID-19 test on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>England is set to host West Indies for a three-match Test series starting next week which will mark the resumption of international cricket. Both set of players have been living and training in a bio-secure environment. <p></p> <p></p>The ECB had revealed last week it has conducted over 700 coronavirus tests all of which came negative.