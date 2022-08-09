Three Indian Players Who Deserved To Be In Asia Cup Squad

New Delhi: The BCCI on Monday announced the India squad for the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE. The selectors backed the struggling Virat Kohli and picked him in the squad while ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to injury. Barring these, there were a few surprise calls as well. Arshdeep Singh managed to retain his place in the squad alongside Ravi Bishnoi. Avesh Khan too was picked despite an ordinary tour of the West Indies.

Given India’s bench strength, it is not easy for selectors to accommodate all players, however, there are a few players who will be disappointed after not being picked in the Asia Cup squad. Here are three players who deserved a place in the Asia Cup squad.

Sanju Samson – Sanju Samson is among the most talented cricketers in the country. Despite being around with the team for a while, Samson has not been given a long run. He gets an opportunity in one series, fails, and gets dropped. Many fans believe that BCCI is harsh on Samson as every player deserves decent opportunities to showcase his skills. Samson was part of the India squad for the West Indies tour but just played two of the five matches in the T20I series before being dropped from the squad.