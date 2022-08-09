Three Indian Players Who Deserved To Be In Asia Cup Squad

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> The BCCI on Monday announced the India squad for the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE. The selectors backed the struggling Virat Kohli and picked him in the squad while ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to injury. Barring these, there were a few surprise calls as well. Arshdeep Singh managed to retain his place in the squad alongside Ravi Bishnoi. Avesh Khan too was picked despite an ordinary tour of the West Indies. <p></p> <p></p>Given India's bench strength, it is not easy for selectors to accommodate all players, however, there are a few players who will be disappointed after not being picked in the Asia Cup squad. Here are three players who deserved a place in the Asia Cup squad. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sanju Samson</strong> - Sanju Samson is among the most talented cricketers in the country. Despite being around with the team for a while, Samson has not been given a long run. He gets an opportunity in one series, fails, and gets dropped. Many fans believe that BCCI is harsh on Samson as every player deserves decent opportunities to showcase his skills. Samson was part of the India squad for the West Indies tour but just played two of the five matches in the T20I series before being dropped from the squad.<!--nextpage--> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Axar Patel</strong> - Even though India have enough spinners in the team, Axar Patel could have been a good backup to Ravindra Jadeja. Patel has done well for India in the games he has played for the team. He was in fine form with the bat as well as the ball on the West Indies tour as well. Given that the Asia Cup will be played in UAE, where the conditions will be favourable for spinners, Axar could have been a good addition. He though has been kept as one of the standby player. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Mohammed Shami</strong> - Mohammed Shami has not played for India in T20Is for a while now but given his form in limited overs cricket, Shami deserved a place in the team. His inclusion in the team also had made sense, especially after the injury to Jasprit Bumrah. <p></p> <p></p><strong>IND squad for Asia Cup:</strong> Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Backups:</strong> Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel.