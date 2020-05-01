The COVID-19 pandemic has paid out to Bulbul Ahmed’s hopes of sustaining a decent living. Ahmed, a throwdown specialist from Bangladesh had joined Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2020 season of the IPL, but the indefinite postponement of the tournament has left Ahmed gutted, who comes from a family dealing with financial crisis.

Ahmed joined the Bangladesh Cricket Board in the year 2000 at a very young age to sustain a living. He received the IPL gig through Srinivas Chandrasekaran, who is the video analyst of the Bangladesh National Men’s Cricket Team. He had sent his videos of Sunrisers coach Tom Moody, who was impressed with Ahmed.

“That’s how I got the offer. They liked my style probably. Normally, people stand and throw the ball but I do it like a bowler using the dogstick. I run in and throw the ball,” he told Sportstar. “It would have been my first time in the IPL. It is very recently that I got a chance to be with the senior side. Earlier, I would work with the age-group teams. Initially, I have worked for free. I only got food in the first few months of my career.”

Living off daily allowance from cricketers and BCB, the IPL could have been the beginning of a new chapter in Ahmed’s life. Yet to sign a contract, Ahmed was promised a remuneration of Rs 1,24,000 for the season and a daily allowance of Rs 5000 from Sunrisers. Having travelled with the team to prestigious tournaments, Ahmed was hopeful of his IPL gig to help sustain a better life.

“My first tour was Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai and then, I also went to the World Cup,” said Ahmed. “A contract would have been dependent on my performance. I don’t have major demands. The money could have helped my family. IPL was a big platform and it is sad that the sporting world is suffering due to the virus.”