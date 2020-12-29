THU vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Big Bash League 2020-21 Match 19 Manuka Oval, Canberra

THU vs STA Dream11 Tips And Prediction BBL

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s THU vs STA at Manuka Oval, Canberra: In the nineteenth match of the BBL 2020-21, Sydney Thunder will lock horns with Melbourne Stars today in Canberra. Thunder are third with three wins in four games while Stars are fifth with two wins from four matches.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of THU vs STA, Big Bash League – T20, Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Player List, Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – THU vs STA KFC Big Bash League – T20, Online Cricket Tips – Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars KFC Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Big Bash League 2020, Fantasy Tips – Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars

TOSS: The Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars will take place at 1:15 PM IST – December 29.

Time: 1.45 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

THU vs STA My Dream11 Team

Glenn Maxwell (captain), Callum Ferguson (vice-captain), Sam Billings, Nicholas Pooran, Alex Hales, Hilton Cartwright, Usman Khawaja, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher

THU vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Alex Ross, Sam Billings, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Ben Dunk

THU vs STA Full Squads

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (captain), Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Baxter Holt(w), Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher, Ben Dunk, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (captain), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan, Tom O Connell, Lance Morris, Seb Gotch, Clint Hinchliffe, Marcus Stoinis, Dilbar Hussain, Jonathan Merlo

Check Dream11 Prediction/ THU Dream11 Team/ STA Dream11 Team/ Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction/ Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.