Tilak Varma reveals what he told Vaibhav Sooryavanshi before Sri Lanka A final

India A will have one more shot at lifting the Tri-Nation Series trophy when they face Sri Lanka A in the final at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday. As the young Indian side prepares for the title clash, much of the attention will once again be on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been one of the most talked-about players of the tournament.

The 15-year-old found himself in the spotlight earlier this week after a heated exchange with Sri Lanka A batter Vishen Halambage during a dramatic Super Over defeat. However, India A captain Tilak Varma has made it clear that the team remains fully behind the youngster and wants him to continue playing fearless cricket.

Tilak backs Vaibhav to play without fear

Ahead of the final, Tilak said the team management has encouraged Sooryavanshi to stay true to the style of cricket that has brought him success so far.

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The India A skipper believes there is no need for the youngster to change his approach despite the attention surrounding him.

“I’ve told him to keep playing his natural game, enjoy and not take pressure. At his age, this is the time to learn and express himself. Whatever he has achieved so far has come from playing positively. There’s no reason to change that.”

India A captain promises full support

Tilak also revealed that he has been in regular communication with the teenage batter and wants him to focus on learning and enjoying the experience.

The left-handed batter stressed that the dressing room is fully supportive of Sooryavanshi and expects him to make a strong impact if he settles at the crease.

“As captain, I told him I’m always there if he needs anything. Just keep learning, keep enjoying the game and trust your strengths. So, we are backing him and hoping that he comes good in the final. And, if he gets going, we all know what he’s capable of doing. I hope he keeps going in the final.”

Senior India tour awaits young star

The upcoming months could be crucial for Sooryavanshi’s development. His impressive outings have now earned him a spot in India’s squad for the upcoming T20I tour of Ireland and England.

This tour will be his first chance to be a part of the senior Indian setup and learn from some of the biggest stars of the country.

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Tilak expects challenges in the next level

While appreciating Sooryavanshi’s immense talent, Tilak also conceded that moving from age-group cricket to senior international cricket will be a massive step up.

He believes the youngster has the ability to succeed but emphasized the importance of giving him freedom and backing during the transition.

“It will definitely be challenging for him when he makes that transition to the senior men’s team. He’s come from U-19 cricket, had a fantastic IPL and is now representing a senior side. But he’s extremely talented. If he gets going, he can finish games on his own. The most important thing for someone like him is backing. Young players need freedom.”

With the title on the line, India A will be hoping their young batting star can deliver on the biggest stage of the tournament.

A strong performance in the final would not only help India A chase silverware but also add further momentum to Sooryavanshi’s rapid rise through the ranks of Indian cricket.