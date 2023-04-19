Rohit Sharma Hints At 'Very Soon' India Debut For 20-year-old Mumbai Indians Batter
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has hinted at a potential India call-up for the 20-year-old MI star.
New Delhi: Mumbai Indians started their campaign with two back-to back defeat in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Rohit Sharma-led side won third match consecutively on Tuesday (April 18) when during Match No. 25 of IPL 2023. They defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs. Mumbai is now at the No. 6 position in the IPL 2023 points table.
Cameron Green's unbeaten 64 off 40 along with Tilak Verma's 37-run cameo off 17 balls guided Mumbai Indians to 192/5. In reply, Sunrisers fell 14 runs short in the chase against MI's impressive bowling display.
Hyderabad-based Tilak Varma, who is representing MI in the IPL 2023, also impressed with his batting and scored 37 runs from just 17 balls. During his stay at the crease he smashed two fours and four sixes.
Any fans and experts are applauding him for his unbeatable form including Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, he also has hinted that the young left-handed batter could soon be seen playing for Team India.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit said, "I like the approach of Tilak; we will see him in some other team as well soon (smiles)".
Tilak Varma made his IPL debut last year and played in all 14 matches, he has represented India A and has a first-class century to his name.
Arjun Tendulkar claims maiden scalp
Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar, bowled brilliantly and claimed his maiden IPL wicket, getting rid of Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Mumbai Indians beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs.
Cameron Green bowled a brilliant 19th over as he gave away just four runs, leaving 20 runs for Arjun Tendulkar to defend.
On the second ball of the final over, Samad got run out while coming back for the second. With 18 needed off 3, Arjun conceded just four runs on the two deliveries and also claimed his maiden IPL wicket as he dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the penultimate ball of the match to bundle out SRH for 178.
