Rohit Sharma Hints At 'Very Soon' India Debut For 20-year-old Mumbai Indians Batter

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians started their campaign with two back-to back defeat in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Rohit Sharma-led side won third match consecutively on Tuesday (April 18) when during Match No. 25 of IPL 2023. They defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs. Mumbai is now at the No. 6 position in the IPL 2023 points table.

Cameron Green's unbeaten 64 off 40 along with Tilak Verma's 37-run cameo off 17 balls guided Mumbai Indians to 192/5. In reply, Sunrisers fell 14 runs short in the chase against MI's impressive bowling display.

Hyderabad-based Tilak Varma, who is representing MI in the IPL 2023, also impressed with his batting and scored 37 runs from just 17 balls. During his stay at the crease he smashed two fours and four sixes.

Any fans and experts are applauding him for his unbeatable form including Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, he also has hinted that the young left-handed batter could soon be seen playing for Team India.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit said, "I like the approach of Tilak; we will see him in some other team as well soon (smiles)".