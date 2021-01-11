Australia captain Tim Paine had a day to forget on Monday as he dropped as many as three crucial catches as India fought back to draw the third Test in Sydney. Chasing 407, India were 334/6 when the two teams shook hands for a draw with just one over remaining in the contest. <p></p> <p></p>Paine admitted that his poor show behind the stumps played a part in the result. He dropped Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin - all three of which went on to play crucial innings in ensuring a draw. <p></p> <p></p>"Obviously the dropped catches have played a part in the result," Paine said during a post-match conference. "Probably going both ways to be far. But I am bitterly disappointed, I pride myself on my wicketkeeping. Haven't had too many worse days than that today." <p></p> <p></p>"It's a horrible feeling knowing our fast bowlers and our spinner (Nathan Lyon) bowled their hearts out and gave everything to the team. I certainly feel I let them down. I have to wear that, but I'll get another crack at it next week so move on," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Paine also stole headlines with his on-field banter with Ashwin as the two exchanged words which were caught on the stump mic. However, after the close of play the two shared a laugh, burying the hatchet. <p></p> <p></p>"There was a bit of by-play going on. They were wasting a bit of time, we were getting a bit frustrated, we let him know, he had a bit of say back and again it's all part of the game. No harm done," the 36-year-old said. <p></p> <p></p>However, Paine did credit India for defying Australia on a difficult pitch with three of their batsmen batting through pain. "Well, obviously, we wanted to win the game. I thought we created enough chances to do so, wouldn't say it's deflating, thought there were a lot of positives out of the game and it was an awesome game of Test cricket," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"Thought India fought hard like we knew they would. Clearly, we are disappointed not to get a win but thought there were some good signs for us after the Melbourne Test" he added.