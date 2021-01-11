Australian skipper Tim Paine faced backlash on social media after his chatter and negative tactics against Hanuma Vihari on Day five of the 3rd Test on Monday. Paine resorted to such tactics after Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin's resistance at SCG. The incident took place when Vihari pulled a hamstring and was in pain. Paine felt Vihari was wasting time and asked him to 'get on with it'. <p></p> <p></p>This was not only heard by fans, but Ashwin's wife took to Twitter to react on it: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">"Just get on with it ..." Did I hear that right?</p> <p></p> Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) <a href="https://twitter.com/prithinarayanan/status/1348497570088194048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 11, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">More <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paine</a> for the Aussies, as the captain drops <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vihari?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vihari</a> after a leading edge &#x1f643;</p> <p></p>&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; 319/5 | Overs Left: 9<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <p></p> <p></p> Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) <a href="https://twitter.com/DelhiCapitals/status/1348518898082091008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 11, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>This is not the first time Paine has got involved in chatter with Indian players. During the same time, while Vihari was blocking Australia, Paine also targetted Ravichandran Ashwin - who was batting well. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="et">*Paine sledging*</p> <p></p>Ashwin to Vihari : <a href="https://t.co/FyZ76eQFHV">pic.twitter.com/FyZ76eQFHV</a> <p></p> <p></p> Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) <a href="https://twitter.com/darshanpathak/status/1348522842229411840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 11, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">"Come to India that would be yours last series" -Ashwin to Paine <a href="https://t.co/ifDjwJzSTx">pic.twitter.com/ifDjwJzSTx</a></p> <p></p> Btech_babai (@Btechbabai1) <a href="https://twitter.com/Btechbabai1/status/1348522776932478977?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 11, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Loving Ashwin's bilingual performance here. Giving it back to Paine in English and mentoring Vihari in Tamil. <p></p>Multi-tasking of the highest level while saving a Test. <a href="https://twitter.com/ashwinravi99?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ashwinravi99</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a></p> <p></p> Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) <a href="https://twitter.com/anandvasu/status/1348522771639242755?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 11, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>And here is what happened with Ashwin: <p></p> <p></p>Paine challenged Ashwin, saying that 'We will see you at Gabba'. <p></p> <p></p>That is when Ashwin gave it back to Paine as he said that it is the same case with him. Ashwin said that he would end his career if Paine toured India. <p></p> <p></p>At the time of filing the copy, India had five wickets in hand and four overs to go. A draw seems to be the most likely result. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;