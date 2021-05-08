Days after the Indian Premier League 2021 got suspended in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis in the country, it is now learnt that Kolkata Knight Riders star Tim Seifert is the latest to have contracted the virus and hence missed his flight back to New Zealand. Seifert is currently in isolation in Ahmedabad. Seifert would now be taken to Chennai where he would be admitted to a hospital.

“Seifert, who represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, failed both his pre-departure PCR tests and as a result will be taken into quarantine. Immediate advice is that he is experiencing moderate symptoms,” the NZC statement said.

“Once Seifert has undergone treatment and the statutory period of isolation and has tested negative for COVID-19, he will be transferred back to New Zealand where he will undergo the mandatory 14-day period of managed isolation,” it further added.

On Monday, it came to light that two KKR stars – Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier – had tested positive and following that, the match against Bangalore that evening was postponed.

NZC chief executive David White said that he is confident Seifert will receive the best medical care in India.

“It’s really unfortunate for Tim and we’ll do everything for him that we can from this end, and hopefully he will be able to test negative, and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as he’s well again,” he said. “Since receiving the news, we’ve organised support for Tim and have also via the players association, been in contact with his family to ensure they’re kept fully informed and updated on developments,” he added.

Meanwhile, it is believed that the BCCI is eyeing the September window to conduct the remaining 31 matches. There is no confirmation on that as yet.