New Delhi: Veteran New Zealand pace Tim Southee put one of his iconic WorldTest Championship Final shirts on auction to raise funds for an eight-year-old girl – Hollie Beattie. The money will be raised for Hollie’s treatment as she is diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Southee played a crucial role for New Zealand in their iconic win in the inaugural WTC Final where they beat India by 8 wickets to lift the trophy. The 32-year-old claimed 4 wickets in the second innings to put Indian batsmen on the backfoot.

Southee posted a couple of photos on Instagram where he informed about auctioning off the shirt.

“Hey guys, I am auctioning off one of my shirts from the @icc World Test Championship Final to support @hopeforhollie. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Beattie family,” Southee wrote on his Instagram.

The shirt is signed by the New Zealand players who were part of the WTC Final squad. Southee revealed that he heard about Hollie’s condition a couple of years from back and was trying to find a way to help her family since then.

“My family first learnt about Hollie’s story a couple of years ago through the cricket community and I have always been struck by the Beattie family’s perseverance, strength and positive attitude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Southee (@tim_southee)

“Since hearing that Hollie required more treatment I have been trying to find a way to support in some small way,” he added.

Southee was the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in the World Test Championship with 56 scalps in just 11 matches.

“I am hopeful that this shirt can help contribute in someway to the Beattie family’s ongoing medical needs as Hollie continues to fight. As a parent my heart goes out to them as they battle on. Any bid big or small is greatly appreciated!” he added.

The shirt has already been put on the auction with the current bid of over 40000 NZ dollars.