<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Veteran New Zealand pace Tim Southee put one of his iconic WorldTest Championship Final shirts on auction to raise funds for an eight-year-old girl - Hollie Beattie. The money will be raised for Hollie's treatment as she is diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. <p></p> <p></p>Southee played a crucial role for New Zealand in their iconic win in the inaugural WTC Final where they beat India by 8 wickets to lift the trophy. The 32-year-old claimed 4 wickets in the second innings to put Indian batsmen on the backfoot. <p></p> <p></p>Southee posted a couple of photos on Instagram where he informed about auctioning off the shirt. <p></p> <p></p>"Hey guys, I am auctioning off one of my shirts from the @icc World Test Championship Final to support @hopeforhollie. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Beattie family," Southee wrote on his Instagram. <p></p> <p></p>The shirt is signed by the New Zealand players who were part of the WTC Final squad. Southee revealed that he heard about Hollie's condition a couple of years from back and was trying to find a way to help her family since then. <p></p> <p></p>"My family first learnt about Hollie's story a couple of years ago through the cricket community and I have always been struck by the Beattie family's perseverance, strength and positive attitude. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CQsBxgyFdJh/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 24px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CQsBxgyFdJh/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by Tim Southee (@tim_southee)</a></p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>"Since hearing that Hollie required more treatment I have been trying to find a way to support in some small way," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Southee was the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in the World Test Championship with 56 scalps in just 11 matches. <p></p> <p></p>"I am hopeful that this shirt can help contribute in someway to the Beattie family's ongoing medical needs as Hollie continues to fight. As a parent my heart goes out to them as they battle on. Any bid big or small is greatly appreciated!" he added. <p></p> <p></p>The shirt has already been put on the auction with the current bid of over 40000 NZ dollars.