New Delhi: Coach Tite announced Brazil’s 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Monday as the Selecao became the first team to announce their full team as just less than 2 weeks left for one of the biggest sporting events.

The 5-time World Champions will have a star-studded roster going into the World Cup in their artillery, with the best possible backup for every position. Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino have failed to make the cut in the squad, whereas full-back Dani Alves who is currently nursing a knee injury has been included.

Brazil are grouped with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Ederson (Manchester City/ENG), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Pumas/MEX), Danilo (Juventus/ITA), Alex Sandro (Juventus/ITA), Alex Telles (Sevilla/ESP), Bremer (Juventus/ITA), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Thiago Silva (Chelsea/ENG), Eder Militao (Real Madrid/ESP)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United/ENG), Fabinho (Liverpool/ENG), Fred (Manchester United/ENG), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle/ENG), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham/ENG)

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid/ESP), Richarlison (Tottenham/ENG), Raphinha (Barcelona/ESP), Rodrygo (Real Madrid/ESP), Antony (Manchester United/ENG), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal/ENG), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal/ENG), Pedro (Flamengo)