TL vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction, ACC Eastern Region T20 2020, Match 6: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Thailand vs Hong Kong at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok 12:00 PM IST:

The 2020 ACC Eastern Region T20 tournament is currently taking place from 29 February to 6 March 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand, and acts as a first qualifying stage for the 2020 Asia Cup. It will be the first official men’s T20I tournament being played in Thailand. China was initially due to play in the Eastern Region tournament but was forced to withdraw due to the coronavirus outbreak. Bhutan and Myanmar were also included in the original schedule but later withdrew. Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nepal and Singapore all announced their squads for the tournament, with Aizaz Khan, Ahmad Faiz, Gyanendra Malla and Amjad Mahboob as their respective captains.

TOSS – The toss between Thailand vs Hing Kong will take place at 11:30 AM (IST).

Time: 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Thailand: P Suanchuai, Naveed Pathan, H Jordaan, D Jacobs, Ziaul Hoque, W Uisuk, R Raina, Mahsid Faheem, Vichanath Singh, S Desungnoen, N Senamontree

Hong Kong: S Mckechnie, Nizakat Khan, S Wasif, H Arshad, K Shah, W Barkat, Aizaz Khan, E Khan, A Hussain, N Rana, M Khan

Thailand: Daniel Jacobs, Wanchana Uisuk, Naveed Pathan, Henno Jordaan, Ziaul Hoque, Robert Raina, Mahsid Faheem, Phiriyapong Suanchuai (WK), Nopphon Senamontree, Vichanath Singh (C), Sorawat Desungnoen, Ismail Sardar, Kamron Senamontree, Chanchai Pengkumta

Hong Kong: Hamed Khan, Waqas Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Jamie Atkinson(w), Aizaz Khan(c), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Mohsin Khan, Scott McKechnie, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Nasrulla Rana, Aftab Hussain

