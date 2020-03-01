Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Thailand vs Malaysia Prediction, ACC Eastern Region T20 2020 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s TL vs MAL: The 2020 ACC Eastern Region T20 tournament is currently taking place from 29 February to 6 March 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand, and acts as a first qualifying stage for the 2020 Asia Cup. It will be the first official men’s T20I tournament being played in Thailand. China were initially due to play in the Eastern Region tournament, but were forced to withdraw due to the coronavirus outbreak. Bhutan and Myanmar were also included in the original schedule, but later withdrew. Thailand, Malaysia, Malaysia and Singapore all announced their squads for the tournament, with Aizaz Khan, Ahmad Faiz, Gyanendra Malla and Amjad Mahboob as their respective captains.

TOSS – The toss between Thailand vs Malaysia will take place at 11:30 AM (IST).

Time: 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

My Dream11 Team

Naveed Pathan, Syed Aziz, Hennon Jordaan, Viradeep Singh (WK), Sharvin Muniandy (VC), Daniel Jacobs, Fitri Sham, Mahsid Faheem, Pavandeep Singh, Nopphon Senamontree, Khizar Hayat (C)

TL vs MAL Probable Playing XIs

Thailand: Daniel Jacobs, Phiriyaphong Suanchuai, Hennon Jordaan, Naveed Pathan, Ziaul-Hoque, Sardar Ismail, C Pengkumta, Wanchana Uisuk, Mahsid Faheem, Kamron Senamontree, Sorawat Desungnoen

Malaysia: Virandeep Singh(w), Bhushan Save, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Mohamed Arief, Syazrul Idrus, Pavandeep Singh, Fitri Sham, Ahmad Faiz(c), Aminuddin Ramly, Khizar Hayat

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Khizar Hayat, Sharvin Muniandy

Vice-captain Options: Viradeep Singh, Ziaual Hoque

Squads

Malaysia: Virandeep Singh (WK), Anwar Arudin, Khizar Hayat, Ahmad Faiz (C), Syed Aziz, Mohamed Arief, Aminuddin Ramly, Sharvin Muniandy, Pavandeep Singh, Fitri Sham, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Dhivendran Mogan, Nazril Rahman

Thailand: Daniel Jacobs, Wanchana Uisuk, Naveed Pathan, Henno Jordaan, Ziaul Hoque, Robert Raina, Mahsid Faheem, Phiriyapong Suanchuai (WK), Nopphon Senamontree, Vichanath Singh (C), Sorawat Desungnoen, Ismail Sardar, Kamron Senamontree, Chanchai Pengkumta

